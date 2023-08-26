Legendary TV game show host Bob Barker died on Saturday.
He was 99 years old.
TMZ, who broke the story, said Barker's agent confirmed the long-time host of the Price is Right, died of natural causes at his Los Angeles home.
"Barker started off hosting the iconic hit, Truth or Consequences back in 1956, on which he starred until 1975. He also hosted a number of other game shows and programs over the years, including Dream Girl of '67, Tattletales, Miss Universe, and most famously ... The Price is Right, which he produced and hosted until 2007, TMZ reported.
He ended every broadcast of The Price is Right, which began in 1972, with his signature line urging viewers to spay or neuter their pets.
The show is now hosted by Drew Carey.
"I came out here, no agent, no contacts, every reason to starve, and no reason to survive," Barker previously said with ET.
"I was able to get a radio show going and Ralph Edwards, the owner of Truth or Consequences, was driving down the street and he heard my radio show on his car radio. He called me to audition for Truth or Consequences. He had sold the show but he had not found the host that he wanted. He called me for an audition and I became the host of a national television show just overnight. It was the break of my lifetime."
The Price is Right is one of the longest-running game shows in history.
Barker wife, his high school sweetheart Dorothy, , were married for 35 years before she died of lung cancer in 1981. The couple didn't have children and Barker never remarried.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.