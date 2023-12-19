Gas tax is back, but 4 cents lower per litre

The provincial fuel tax is going back on the gas pumps New Years Day — but it's not as high as it could be.President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance Nate Horner announced the reinstatement of the provincial oil price-based fuel tax relief program, effective January 1 2024.The fuel tax relief program, initially implemented on January 1 2023, with a pause in the collection of the provincial fuel tax on gasoline and diesel, was extended through the end of 2023. It represented a savings of 13 cents per litre.Now, with the latest announcement, the program will resume at the beginning of the new year.Under the program, fuel tax rates are set quarterly based on the average price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil. Notably, rate increases are capped at a maximum of nine cents per liter each quarter. For the first three months of 2024, Albertans will enjoy a reduced fuel tax rate of nine cents per liter, resulting savings of four cents per liter on both gasoline and diesel.Moreover, the program introduces a mechanism where Albertans may save some or all of the provincial fuel tax when WTI prices average $80 per barrel or higher during each quarterly review period. This flexible approach aims to pass on benefits to consumers during periods of elevated oil prices.Horner emphasized the importance of the fuel tax as a stable revenue source for the province, offsetting the volatility of other revenue streams. The tax plays a crucial role in funding essential programs and services, contributing to the financial well-being of the province while maintaining a significant tax advantage."The fuel tax relief program ensures we’re able to maintain strength in Alberta’s finances while continuing to support Albertans and Alberta businesses," said Horner.The government commits to providing regular updates on the program's status, with the next update anticipated before the end of the first quarter on March 31 2024.