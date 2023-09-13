Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek has proposed three amendments to city council’s Housing Strategy.
“They focus on more student housing, more temporary housing for families facing homelessness and more incentives for building affordable housing,” said Gondek in a Tuesday Facebook post.
Gondek said the first amendment she wants is for Calgary city council to allocate $50 million in funding, of which up to $25 million is to be prioritized for post-secondary residential uses, to the Downtown Calgary Development Incentive Program.
She added this funding will serve as a bridge until additional money is provided by the Alberta and Canadian governments to make up the balance of the program requirements.
This funding requires collaboration with post-secondary institutions as well as the Alberta and Canadian governments, delivery of non-market housing for qualifying post-secondary students and creation of a methodology by the partner post-secondary institution to ensure international students have access to 25% of non-market units.
The balance of the $50 million in bridge funding not used for post-secondary residential uses will be allocated to conversion incentives for these institutions and residential conversion projects that include some non-market housing.
Gondek went on to say the second amendment will see Calgary city council dedicate one city-owned site at no cost to develop an emergency housing program for families with children at risk of homelessness.
In tandem with identifying the site, she said it will work with modular or pre-fabricated housing providers, social services agencies and government partners to explore the establishment of this shelter.
It will investigate how the Calgary Homeless Foundation could lead the work of identifying partners, budgets, clients supports and other requirements to see this project proceed and remain in place until the housing crisis is resolved.
The third amendment will see city council advocate to the Canadian government to provide GST relief through a waiver, deferral or rebates for rental projects that offer affordable units through a non-profit partner. Alternatively, it will reconsider the Multi Unit Residential Building program, which allows investors to deduct development costs and rental losses from their income.
The City of Calgary published its Housing Needs Assessment report on September 6, identifying present and future affordable housing requirements.
