According to Liberal members of the House Affairs committee, the figures do not support the claim made by a Conservative MP that his loss in the 2021 election was due to interference by Communist Chinese agents.
During the committee hearing, former MP Kenny Chiu testified that the nature of election interference made it challenging to document, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“There was a coordinated attack against me and my Party,” testified Chiu.
“I gave a call to a Canadian Security Intelligence Service contact I had. They came to my campaign office and we had a meeting.”
The MP who served for only one term was defeated by Liberal candidate Parm Bains in Steveston-Richmond East, BC, by a margin of 3,477 votes.
During the House Affairs committee hearing, witnesses testified that Chiu was defamed on Chinese-language social media platforms such as WeChat, where he was labelled as a traitor to the Motherland.
Chiu denied these claims stating “I am ethnic Chinese, I speak fluent Cantonese and Mandarin and I read and write the language.”
“My country did not protect me from foreign interference and the attacks I have experienced,” said Chiu.
“In a thriving, diverse, multicultural country such as ours, it is up to those who are in power to stop the corruption.”
Liberal MPs questioned the claim.
“You lost the election by 9% of the vote, that’s approximately 3,500 votes, and you maintain foreign election interference was the reason you lost,” said MP Ryan Turnbull (Whitby, ON).
“Did you lose by 9% of the vote or not?” asked MP Turnbull.
“The candidate who took the riding won by a margin of 9%,” replied Chiu.
“And how many votes do you think were impacted by foreign interference?” asked MP Turnbull.
“If I could have a camera installed in each and every booth and look at how people voted, then I would be able for certain to answer your question,” replied Chiu.
Liberal MP Jennifer O’Connell (Pickering-Uxbridge, ON) raised the question of whether Chiu's defeat resulted from his unpopularity.
“For foreign interference to take place, it has to be a coordinated effort from a foreign entity,” said O’Connell.
“In 2015, you also lost the federal election; was that as a result of foreign interference?” asked O’Connell.
“It would be wise for the government to actually conduct a public independent inquiry,” replied Chiu,
“I know you have been trying to character-assassinate me.”
Elections Canada figures show between the 2019 and 2021 elections, MP Chiu’s vote fell by 25%, the Liberal vote grew by 12%, and the New Democrat vote increased by 19%.
“In your particular riding, the NDP vote actually went up,” said MP O’Connell.
However, voter turnout in Steveston-Richmond East fell from 60% to 53%.
“The Chinese Communist Party-owned tabloid Global Times published an article attacking the Conservative Party foreign policy platform,” Marcus Kolga, director of an Ottawa advocacy group DisinfoWatch, testified last November 3.
“The Global Times article threatened Canadians that if they elected a Conservative government, Canadians should expect ‘a strong counterstrike and Canada will be the one to suffer.’ At the same time, an anonymous article was posted to WeChat targeting an incumbent MP Kenny Chiu.”
In a Jan. 4 commentary in Policy Options magazine, McGill University researchers said a disinformation campaign “was deployed” against MP Chiu in the Chinese-language community.
The campaign included “heavy criticism and attacks,” said the commentary Misinformation and Chinese Interference in Canada’s Affairs.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
This is the thing about election interference, and the CCP, Liberals and Democrats all know this, it's very hard to produce concrete evidence. In America there is actual concrete evidence such as video evidence and thousands of unsubstantiated ballots and they STILL get away with it. I have very little hope of justice, the CCP are winning this war
The committee is likely pretty confident that all the evidence is destroyed or inadmissable in court now.
