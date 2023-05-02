Black university students
Image courtesy of Charles DeLoye on Unsplash

A federal report recommended universities mandate anti-black racism training and establish an “Award for Black Excellence.”

Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council

“A wider range of topics may be explored to understand the implications of blackness,” wrote advisors to the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council, which receives $1.2 billion annually from the federal government.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

“We must be relentless in our pursuit of equity for black scholars,” ? ? ?

Equity is EQUAL Outcomes . . . an Insane & Improbably pursuit!

Notice the "Professors" don't attach their names to this insanity . . . . Blacks were a tiny and insignificant minority in Canada till the latter 1/2 of the 20th Century.

Unlike the same period in the USA where Demokkkrat sponsored laws like Jim Crow & the enforcement arm of the racist Dem Party the KKK promoted organized Segregation & harassment of the black community into the 1960s.

None of that happened in Canada . . . this is a group of "Woke" Professors following the lead of far-left US Universities.

“When people get used to preferential treatment, equal treatment seems like discrimination.”

― Thomas Sowell

Report Add Reply
gordonpratt
gordonpratt

Separate rights segregate the people eligible for them.

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Divide and conquer. 🤡🌏 #Defundthegovernment #fireeveryone

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.