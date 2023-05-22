The legalization of marijuana has led to the normalization of cannabis use among 13-year-olds, according to a department of Health report.
Federal research suggests that children perceive cannabis as a natural means of relaxation from stress, such as schoolwork or loneliness.
“By normalizing cannabis use and making it more accessible, aspects of legalization are considered to have contributed to inducing consumption among youth,” wrote researchers.
“Youth report cannabis consumption begins as early as 13 or 14. Introduction to cannabis is typically positioned as harmless and enjoyable and considered a recreational activity.”
“Cannabis is readily identified by youth 15 to 17 as a coping mechanism predominantly for mental health problems,” said the report Youth Perspectives and Experiences with Cannabis Since the Start of Legalization.
“These problems include anxiety, depression, stress, trauma, sleep disorders or lack of appetite. Youth feel a lot of pressure from problematic relationships at home or with friends, school work or social interactions.”
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, findings were based on focus group interviews with 15 to 17-year-olds nationwide. The health department paid $105,666 for the report by Narrative Research.
“Legalization has normalized and somewhat legitimized cannabis use, suggesting to youth it may be less harmful than some other substances,” wrote researchers.
“Many youth equated cannabis to alcohol in terms of its normality. Legalization was also perceived to have increased accessibility of cannabis.”
The report noted marijuana is harmful to children.
“Cannabis consumption among Canadian youth and young adults is one of the highest in the world and there is evidence that cannabis use poses a significant health risk during adolescence, in particular interfering with brain development,” said the report.
However, teenagers told health department pollsters they were convinced marijuana was good for them.
“Most perceived benefits relate to positive health implications, notably dealing with anxiety and stress, coping with depression, helping to sleep or eat, assisting with social interaction, dealing with problems at home, coping with isolation, easing pain and providing an escape from undesirable realities,” said Youth Perspectives.
Despite legalizing marijuana for adults under Bill C-45 An Act Respecting Cannabis, it remains illegal for minors.
Researchers found that cannabis became so readily available that children can easily access it.
A 2021 survey focusing on college and university students revealed that daily marijuana use was more common among students than smoking tobacco.
“Problematic substance use poses a risk to the health and safety of post-secondary students across Canada,” said the Postsecondary Education Alcohol and Drug Use Survey.
The findings were based on questionnaires completed by 21,297 college and university students aged 17 to 25.
According to the survey, 8% of students reported daily marijuana use, while only 2% were identified as daily tobacco smokers.
Approximately 33% of students reported using marijuana at least once a month, while casual cigarette smoking among postsecondary students stood at 10%.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(3) comments
Trudeau has normalized all his deficiencies. The guy has taken a wrecking ball to Canada. He has no moral compass and thumbs his nose at tried and true tradition and values. These poor kids. How long before they are on hard drugs.
The price we are paying for legalizing it is not even fully realized yet.
Still laugh when I see Cheech with that monster doobie.
