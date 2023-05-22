Cheech and Chong

Canadian-born Tommy Chong (L) and Cheech Marin (r) popularized Cannabis Culture with their 1978 film Up in Smoke.

 Paramount Pictures

The legalization of marijuana has led to the normalization of cannabis use among 13-year-olds, according to a department of Health report.

Cannabis scale

Federal research suggests that children perceive cannabis as a natural means of relaxation from stress, such as schoolwork or loneliness.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(3) comments

EleanorM
EleanorM

Trudeau has normalized all his deficiencies. The guy has taken a wrecking ball to Canada. He has no moral compass and thumbs his nose at tried and true tradition and values. These poor kids. How long before they are on hard drugs.

Report Add Reply
Jasper425
Jasper425

The price we are paying for legalizing it is not even fully realized yet.

Report Add Reply
free the west
free the west

Still laugh when I see Cheech with that monster doobie.

Report Add Reply

