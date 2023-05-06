According to research from the federal government, one out of three people who work in high-skill jobs either have a high school diploma or did not complete high school and more than one out of three people who work in low-skill jobs have completed postsecondary education.
“The correlation between educational attainment and holding a lower or higher skilled job was not as high as one might expect,” said a study by the department of Immigration.
“Some postsecondary educated individuals, whether Canadian-born or immigrants, hold lower-skilled jobs.”
“Conversely, many high school educated individuals hold what are classified as higher skill level jobs,” said the report Occupational Outcomes of Immigrants: Lower Versus Higher Skilled Jobs.
“This is in part because some higher skilled jobs are based on apprenticeship or on the job training.”
“Among individuals with some postsecondary education, which includes college or trade school completion or some uncompleted postsecondary education, the majority held a higher skilled job as would be expected, but about one-third of the Canadian-born held a lower skilled job,” wrote researchers.
“Among immigrants, this number was 41%.”
“Employed individuals with a postsecondary education accounted for well over one-third of the lower-skilled jobs held in the Canadian labour market, 38%,” said the report.
“Conversely, fully one-third of those in higher skilled jobs had a high school education or less.”
The findings were drawn from a larger study that attempted to determine what kind of jobs were filled by immigrants.
“Before contemplating any significant shifts in immigration selection, it is useful to know the role currently played by immigrants in the Canadian labour market,” wrote researchers.
About 40% of immigrants typically fill low-skill jobs. The rate was 50% for refugees.
“Most of the higher skilled jobs held by refugees and family class immigrants were trades and technical jobs,” said the report.
“Not surprisingly, recent immigrants in Canada for five years or less are more likely to be in a lower skilled job,” wrote the department.
“Almost half of recent immigrants, 48%, were occupying lower-skilled jobs.”
“There may be many reasons for this result,” said the report.
“Some recent immigrants have difficulty locating appropriate employment during their first few years in Canada.”
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, this year’s immigration quota is a record 447,055 rising to 451,000 foreigners in 2024.
“If we want to maximize our economic potential as a country to pay for all the things we enjoy, we need to bring more people into our workforce,” Immigration Minister Sean Fraser testified last May 12 at the Commons Immigration committee.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(1) comment
Given the state of the education system as proved by those in positions of power, being a graduate is no indication of intelligence or even common sense.
