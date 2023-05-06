Classroom

 

 Courtesy Matthew Howard/CBC

According to research from the federal government, one out of three people who work in high-skill jobs either have a high school diploma or did not complete high school and more than one out of three people who work in low-skill jobs have completed postsecondary education.

Construction workers

“The correlation between educational attainment and holding a lower or higher skilled job was not as high as one might expect,” said a study by the department of Immigration.

Delby
Delby

Given the state of the education system as proved by those in positions of power, being a graduate is no indication of intelligence or even common sense.

