A federal report to Parliament recommended limiting federal disaster aid where municipalities allow development on flood plains.
The cabinet-appointed task force raised concerns about the financial burden on taxpayers to compensate owners of expensive waterfront property that's not insurable.
“Many governments permit developments in high-risk areas and choose not to purchase insurance for public infrastructure because they can rely on the program to pay for the majority of damage costs in the event of a disaster,” said the final report of the Expert Advisory Panel on the Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangements program.
“Municipalities may be disincentivized to provide adequate risk information to property owners or developers, especially for high yield taxable properties such as those on waterfronts because the financial responsibility for damages falls to the program when insurance is not available, which is currently the case for areas at the highest risk of flooding,” said the report.
Payouts to provinces and territories averaged $400 million a year as recently as 2008 but were “projected to reach an annual average of $15.4 billion by 2030,” said the report.
According to the report, climate change was one factor behind increasing costs.
Factors including “urbanization, population growth, demographic changes, rising asset values and continued development in high-risk areas” were to blame for costlier floods, said the report Building Forward Together.
“The increasing risk requires urgent action across all levels of government and all of society.”
The panel recommended “restrictions on how funds are used to rebuild assets in high-risk areas.”
According to the Insurance Bureau of Canada, about a million homes or 20% of properties on flood plains, are ineligible for private insurance.
“It has become clear the program must do more to address the disproportionate impacts of disasters on vulnerable populations and to incentivize risk reduction and build long-term resilience to disasters,” said the report.
Continuing to compensate for uninsurable waterfront property was unfair to taxpayers.
“As the funder of last resort, the federal government pays on average 82% of eligible disaster costs, but has limited involvement in pre-disaster decisions and investments in prevention, mitigation and preparedness,” wrote the advisory panel.
“This contributes to an incentive structure in which the majority of disaster costs are borne by the level of government that has minimal influence on decisions that create or increase disaster risk.”
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, development on flood plains is so commonplace that 2018 hearings of the Senate Environment committee were told flooding was a greater threat to home values than higher mortgage rates.
“The most material impact right now relative to home valuation is not, in my opinion, a 25-basis point rise in interest rates,” testified Blair Feltmate, professor at the University of Waterloo’s Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation.
“It’s the growing degree to which basements are flooding in Canada and people don’t have insurance coverage.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(3) comments
I wish the climate change excuse would be come obsolete. Its not climate change. Its building stuff in areas that mother nature uses to regulate herself. You build on high ground. Flood plains are for floods. The engineers who decide on doing all this should also be held accountable for the mess ups. Problem is engineers see a problem and their ego says we can do it anyway. We can out smart mother nature. Well guess what. You just make her made. Even the lowest of low people know you dont mess with a woman.
"Klimate Change" ? ? ?
They changed the name over a decade ago because the Gorebull Warming stopped!
The Sumas Flood in the Abbotsford area was a 30 year event. The area was once a lake that was drained back in the 20s . . . when the Nooksack River in Washington State overflows it runs into the old lake bed. Happened in the 90s and nothing was done by the then NDP inept Govt. Happened again in 2021 & will likely happen again in the next 20 to 30 years. Especially in years with Record Snowfall in the Sierras & Rockeys like we are seeing with regularity today.
This flooding has zero to do with so called climate change and everything to do with idiotic developers. Same goes for fire insurance when you build in the middle of a forest.
