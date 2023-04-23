BC flooding
A federal report to Parliament recommended limiting federal disaster aid where municipalities allow development on flood plains.

The cabinet-appointed task force raised concerns about the financial burden on taxpayers to compensate owners of expensive waterfront property that's not insurable.

Regina Flooding

Regina Ring Road flooding on July 19 2022

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Jerry Terpstra
Jerry Terpstra

I wish the climate change excuse would be come obsolete. Its not climate change. Its building stuff in areas that mother nature uses to regulate herself. You build on high ground. Flood plains are for floods. The engineers who decide on doing all this should also be held accountable for the mess ups. Problem is engineers see a problem and their ego says we can do it anyway. We can out smart mother nature. Well guess what. You just make her made. Even the lowest of low people know you dont mess with a woman.

Left Coast
Left Coast

"Klimate Change" ? ? ?

They changed the name over a decade ago because the Gorebull Warming stopped!

The Sumas Flood in the Abbotsford area was a 30 year event. The area was once a lake that was drained back in the 20s . . . when the Nooksack River in Washington State overflows it runs into the old lake bed. Happened in the 90s and nothing was done by the then NDP inept Govt. Happened again in 2021 & will likely happen again in the next 20 to 30 years. Especially in years with Record Snowfall in the Sierras & Rockeys like we are seeing with regularity today.

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

This flooding has zero to do with so called climate change and everything to do with idiotic developers. Same goes for fire insurance when you build in the middle of a forest.

