Mary Simon

Records show Governor General Mary Simon used approximately 25,000 litres of jet fuel to give a speech at a climate change conference in Finland. During her speech, Simon stated the urgent need to “act now” to preserve the planet.

“Act now when it is most critical to combat climate change at the source, treating both the symptoms and the disease,” said Simon. Everyone must help reduce emissions, she said.

Climate Fuel Table

Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

Didn’t they tell the rest of us Plebs to telecommute. I mean, it’s a climate crisis right?

Tim W
Tim W

This article is a perfect example of leftist narrative capture. Instead of stating that flying is absolutely no issue with the environment it claims it is just look at the hypocrisy! This is arguing with and for the left. Look at her actions and you see what a flase narrative looks like. The left doesn't believe it and doesn't abide by it, but the right does. Sad.

PersonOne
PersonOne

And they wonder why we dont take them seriously? I tell you, they dont care that they look like hypocrites because they intend to force us to comply. Like the Netherlands.... Like France. Force.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

total waste of money IMO..all about a trace gas that we need to survive,,

Machuugoo
Machuugoo

Elites be elites. Rest of us hurry up and die i guess.

