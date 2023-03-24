Governor General Mary Simon flew almost 3,000 kilometres to attend a six-minute ceremony in a military aircraft.
Simon told Canadians it was “up to all of us to act responsibly” to fight climate change.
Cabinet, in an Inquiry of Ministry, tabled in the Commons, tracked air mileage by the department of National Defence flight crews to ferry Simon back and forth between Ottawa and Halifax last August.
Expenses were $12,589, excluding the actual cost of aviation fuel and flight crews. The military would not disclose what it charged taxpayers for the flights.
On August 23, Simon flew from Ottawa to Halifax for the Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) opening ceremonies. Simon travelled with an official photographer and five aides.
After briefly appearing at the CPC, Simon stayed in the province at “a private residence in Nova Scotia” for a holiday. Her host was not disclosed, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
On August 30, a week later, Simon flew back to Ottawa by military aircraft to attend the swearing-in of a new minister of Public Works, the ceremony lasted six minutes, then immediately returned to her Nova Scotia holiday.
“For the return flight to Nova Scotia, a family member was a passenger on the plane,” said the Inquiry.
“The Office of the Secretary to the Governor General has no information to provide regarding any other costs related to these flights,” wrote staff. They did not elaborate.
Simon has said in numerous speeches that Canadians must act to reduce carbon emissions to protect the climate.
“It is up to us to act responsibly and sustainably,” said Simon last October 30 after touring a Prince Edward Island county damaged by Hurricane Fiona.
“Temperatures are warming,” Simon said on a February 9 state visit to Finland.
“Sea ice is melting. The natural rhythm of the North is changing.”
“A warming Arctic has far-reaching consequences,” said Simon.
“What we do as stewards of the Arctic, both indigenous and non-indigenous, has a direct impact globally.”
“We cannot ignore that how we do things is just as important as what we do,” said Simon.
“We must find ways to move forward, to act now when it is most critical, to combat climate change at the source, treating both the symptoms and the disease.”
Records show Simon used federal aircraft even when climate-friendlier travel options were available.
The Governor General last October 21 took an $8,300 junket by the Royal Canadian Air Force from Ottawa to Peterborough, ON, to make a speech and visit the Canadian Canoe Museum.
Peterborough is three hours from Ottawa by car or VIA Rail.
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(5) comments
The Eskimo has to go!
Hypocrisy at the highest level. We don't need her, and we don't need her position!
Truth is we don't need government, just private enterprise to provide services to society, think how much money that would save.
Defund the cbc? How about defunding the gg.
[thumbup]Absolutely!
OMG
