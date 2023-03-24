Mary Simon
Governor General Mary Simon flew almost 3,000 kilometres to attend a six-minute ceremony in a military aircraft.

Justin Trudeau and Mary Simon

Simon told Canadians it was “up to all of us to act responsibly” to fight climate change.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(5) comments

ljstd007
ljstd007

The Eskimo has to go!

Report Add Reply
Mookster
Mookster

Hypocrisy at the highest level. We don't need her, and we don't need her position!

Truth is we don't need government, just private enterprise to provide services to society, think how much money that would save.

Report Add Reply
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Defund the cbc? How about defunding the gg.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]Absolutely!

Report Add Reply
RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

OMG

Report Add Reply

