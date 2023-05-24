Governor General Mary Simon's salary will cost taxpayers $351,600 in 2023, which increased by $9,500 compared to the previous year and it's $48,800 higher than the amount she earned in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Privy Council Office (PCO) provided the information to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF).
“Can the government say with a straight face taxpayers are getting an extra $48,800 in value from the governor general?” said Franco Terrazzano, CTF federal director.
“The government continues to rubber stamp pay raises while Canadians are wondering if they can afford a jug of milk.”
According to the PCO, the annual pay raises were “determined in accordance with the provisions of the Governor General’s Act.”
On May 17, it was reported Simon and her predecessor, Julie Payette, used taxpayer money to cover clothing expenses totalling more than $88,000 since 2017.
A report presented in Parliament in response to inquiries from Conservative MP Kelly McCauley (Edmonton West, AB) revealed Simon claimed approximately $38,000 for clothing within a 16-month period.
The purchases included silk jackets, dresses, a suede vest, shoes, and a scarf.
According to the Office of the Secretary of the Governor General, it was confirmed that governors general are permitted to keep the clothing purchased using taxpayer funds even after they leave office.
Each governor general can claim clothing expenses of up to $130,000 over five years, with a maximum limit of $60,000 in the first year.
Simon faced criticism in the past regarding her spending decisions.
Her week long trip to the Middle East in March 2022 to attend Expo 2020 in Dubai drew attention, costing $1.15 million.
Out of the $1.15 million, nearly $100,000 was attributed to airplane food, where Simon and her accompanying group enjoyed meals such as beef Wellington, French crepes, smoked salmon, and stuffed pork tenderloin.
Even after leaving office, former governors general are entitled to ongoing benefits.
They can continue to claim expenses from taxpayers, amounting to more than $200,000 per year. This privilege extends throughout their lifetime and even up to six months after death.
Regardless of the duration of their service, former governors general also receive an annual pension of $150,000.
According to estimates from the CTF, if the five living former governors general continue to collect their pensions until the age of 90, they are projected to receive over $18 million.
“Why does the governor general need a raise when she can bill taxpayers for all the silk jackets and beef Wellington her heart desires?” Terrazzano said.
“It’s long past time the government reined in the governor general’s platinum pay and perks.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(2) comments
The GG wage is 6 times the average Canadian wage, plus the GG has very little in expenses, clothing is covered, lavish food is covered and housing and transport is all covered, yet, the GG provides nothing of value, and doesn’t even work half the year, this is an outrage, people are suffering, losing their homes, and this leach is living it up on our dime.
Not a chance in hades they are worth that much...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.