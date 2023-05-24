Mary Simon

Governor General Mary Simon's salary will cost taxpayers $351,600 in 2023, which increased by $9,500 compared to the previous year and it's $48,800 higher than the amount she earned in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Privy Council Office

The Privy Council Office (PCO) provided the information to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF).

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

The GG wage is 6 times the average Canadian wage, plus the GG has very little in expenses, clothing is covered, lavish food is covered and housing and transport is all covered, yet, the GG provides nothing of value, and doesn’t even work half the year, this is an outrage, people are suffering, losing their homes, and this leach is living it up on our dime.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Not a chance in hades they are worth that much...

