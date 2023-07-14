Mary Simon
During Governor General Mary Simon's four-day trip to Iceland last fall, taxpayers had to pay $71,000 for the “Icelimo Luxury Travel” expense.

“The governor general spent more on fancy rides in four days than the average Canadian makes in a whole year,” said Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF). 

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(10) comments

Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

The reason she obese is she's a pig at the public trough.

Report Add Reply
guest83
guest83

Fire this useless b**ch!

Report Add Reply
retiredpop
retiredpop

She sure knows how to live it up on our money. Canada needs to abolish the position of GG. When Queen Elizabeth II died we should have cut ties to the monarchy.

Report Add Reply
your1stopshop
your1stopshop

"Someone charged taxpayers for a beef steak bourguignon with mashed potatoes, costing $602, followed by a dessert of mousse with crumble and strawberry sauce, costing $238", this is more than I spend on groceries in 1 month. How is there no accountability for this kind of behaviour?!?

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

comeon..really..with HER money..why not with OURS NO...

Report Add Reply
martina1
martina1

But the feds and their cronies are the Elites, they are above us peons and so can do whatever they want; they are not responsible to anyone else. [innocent]

Report Add Reply
guest1226
guest1226

The public common sense, would hope our Climate Scientists would get such funding to go to the Arctic. They would however rightly deny the trip, and ask if they could just be heard, over the din of Government financed pseudo scientists. That however would mean "we the people" would be represented by our Parliamentarians. Will we ever get representation, or do we just abolish Parliamentarians as the best solution. God knows anyone with common sense could do the job, with half the salary. Let's all pray they STOP ALL THE LYING. Helena Guenther

Report Add Reply
Alterego64
Alterego64

No more G.G. What a waste of taxpayer funds. The millions they waste could go to good, rather than lavish over expensive vacations(or these so called phoney "work" trips)We know how out of touch they are when they have a personal photographer follow them around everywhere. Time to reset our entire democratic system.

Report Add Reply
Robadam
Robadam

Cut them all loose by forming the Republic of Alberta!

Report Add Reply
Auxiliary_powered
Auxiliary_powered

It seem to be the only solution going forward as these leaches are too firmly entrenched in the system.

Report Add Reply

