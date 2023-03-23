Mary Simon

 

 Courtesy Mathieu Theriault/CBC

Governor General Mary Simon spent over $800,000 on a four-day trip to a German book fair, including two photographers. The Bloc Québécois forced Rideau Hall to release all the travel expenses after Simon concealed a $1.15 million trip in 2022 to Dubai.

Ritz Carlton Hotel

“Culture and literature have helped to sustain us through these challenging times,” Simon said on her Oct. 18, 2021, trip to the Frankfurt Book Fair.

Berlin

Berlin

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

What a useless person and position! Waste if air and tax $$!

Report Add Reply
Paul S
Paul S

What a waste of my tax dollars!

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

Kindle app downloads are free.

As an avid reader, I can recommend many solid Canadian authors.

Unfortunately, the Frankfurt bookfair and our Governor General would only promote books no one wants to read...., Margaret Atwood for example.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.