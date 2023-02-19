Photo by Graffiti covered house valued at $7.22 million

Photo by Graffiti covered house valued at $7.22 million

 Photo by Mark Teasdale

Travellers on BC ferries in and out of Horsehoe Bay get to see a unique property perched on Tyee Point.

The derelict, graffiti-covered house, now empty and dubbed the “party house with a view” by photographer Mark Teasdale, was built in 1951 by Cyril Diplock, who worked at the BC Telephone company, where he had started in 1913. He rose to become the general manager of the company and was on the board of directors.

Horseshoe bay home

Horseshoe bay home
Then and now

Then and now
Seaside living

Seaside living

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Left Coast
Left Coast

The house is worth about a Dime . . . the almost 2 Acres of waterfront property is where all the value is . . . .

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.