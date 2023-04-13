Grande Prairie

Grande Prairie Regional Hospital 

 Courtesy Alberta Health Services

The Grande Prairie Alberta UCP candidates asked the NDP to stop fear mongering about healthcare in the area.

Smith and healthcare

“Let’s be clear, when the NDP was in charge, the Grande Prairie hospital was subject to constant delays and hundreds of millions of cost overruns,” said Alberta UCP candidates Nolan Dyck (Grande Prairie) and Ron Wiebe (Grande Prairie-Wapiti) in a Thursday statement.

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

