A government program that provides “green” grants to homeowners for making eco-friendly improvements to their properties has not received as many applications as expected, about 60% below the target.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the department of Natural Resources said it faced “challenges” with the program.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(3) comments

your1stopshop
your1stopshop

We wanted to install a heat pump/AC unit which during the spring, summer, and fall is much more energy efficient than our current furnace system. It took 6 months for one of the Energuide Inspectors to call us, to schedule an inspection 6 months in the future. If we had gone through the program it would have taken over 18 months to simply install the unit and recieve our grant. We decided against waiting, and installed the unit on our own without using the program. I'm not surprised so few people have participated in the program.

northrungrader
northrungrader

“A homeowner will have renovations undertaken by the local renovation contractor of their choice,” When we researched, the inspector and the approved contractor would have to come from Edmonton 3 hours away. So just the travel, and lodging costs made any improvements extremely costly. It very much seems like the only ones profiting were the inspectors and government approved contractors, unless you lived in a handful of large urban centers.

G K
G K

“limit the underground economy.”

Then I'm out.

