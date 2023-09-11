Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is getting an extended holiday courtesy of the Royal Canadian Air Force after his CC-150 Polaris broke down on the tarmac in Delhi following the conclusion of the G20 summit this weekend.
Trudeau and his delegation had been scheduled to depart India on Sunday but will now be delayed until at least Tuesday while his official government jet is repaired.
A statement from Trudeau’s office confirmed to his delegation that the 1980s vintage Airbus “was experiencing technical difficulties” and they would be staying in India “until alternative arrangements are made.”
Now Trudeau gets to experience the same flight delays he has imposed on Canadians through his mismanagement of federal airports. pic.twitter.com/wng7r8oQDd
A military aircraft carrying replacement parts was reportedly dispatched from CFB Trenton on Sunday. The time discrepancy could partly be attributed to a 10-hour time difference between Ottawa and Delhi.
The ageing aircraft was to be retired and this will likely be its final flight. Replacements arrived in Ottawa on August 31 but were not ready for the summit.
The CC-150 is a reconverted Airbus A310, originally built for the now defunct Wardair in 1987. Only five exist, and were sold to the Canadian government when it merged with Calgary-based Canadian Airlines in 1989.
Four of the five jets were converted to freighters and mid-air refuelling units, while the fifth — Trudeau’s — was modified for VIP transport for government executive service.
It was also used to evacuate Canadian diplomats from Afghanistan in 2021.
It caps off what was reportedly a difficult summit for the prime minister, who failed to get agreement on wording for a statement condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Relations with host Prime Minister Narendra Modi are also reportedly tense after the Indian government issued a statement of its own condemning Canada for “activities of extremist elements” supporting Sikh separatism.
It came in response to comments from Trudeau who confirmed to reporters that he had brought up the issue of “foreign election interference” by India in Canadian elections.
