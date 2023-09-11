Polaris CC-150

Polaris CC-150 On the tarmac in Ottawa.

 Nigel Hannaford

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is getting an extended holiday courtesy of the Royal Canadian Air Force after his CC-150 Polaris broke down on the tarmac in Delhi following the conclusion of the G20 summit this weekend.

Trudeau and his delegation had been scheduled to depart India on Sunday but will now be delayed until at least Tuesday while his official government jet is repaired.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(11) comments

GreatWhite
GreatWhite

Maybe it will fall out of the sky

Report Add Reply
Major Tom
Major Tom

Stay there! Claim asylum! Go on welfare!

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Hopefully his plane is shot down

Report Add Reply
Strong&Free
Strong&Free

I hope that plane takes a year to get fixed.

Report Add Reply
martina1
martina1

Please keep him there!!! Except I wouldn’t wish him on India either.

Report Add Reply
gordonpratt
gordonpratt

Jussie accepts foreign interference in elections when the foreigners help him.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Can we ask the Indian government to keep him, in exchange for some spring water from one of their rivers? After all both Trudeau and the river are full of the same thing(fecal matter), why couldn’t the plane have experienced mechanical difficulty over the Atlantic? Could have saved us a lot of pain(and money).

Report Add Reply
Machuugoo
Machuugoo

Keep him. Hope they never come back.

Report Add Reply
D&J
D&J

There is no business case for him to come back to Canada.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

👍

Report Add Reply
Mr. Grumpy
Mr. Grumpy

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply

