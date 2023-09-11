Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault stated he protested against human rights violations while attending a climate conference in Beijing. However, his department did not release any statement confirming that at that time.
Guilbeault's office declined to provide a transcript or recording in which Guilbeault discussed China's use of forced labour in the production of green energy products or “human rights.”
“I have spoken with human rights issues when I was in China just last week,” Guilbeault told reporters. “I have.” He did not elaborate.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Guilbeault’s office did not reply to questions.
Guilbeault participated in the China Council for International Cooperation for Environment and Development. His department praised China's environmental leadership in an August 31 statement at the end of the meetings.
“For more than 30 years, the Council has served as a vehicle to advance policies and practices that prevent pollution, protect biodiversity and combat climate change,” said the statement. Human rights were unmentioned.
Guilbeault was the first Canadian Environment minister to attend the China Council since the Commons, by a unanimous 266-0 vote, passed a 2021 motion censuring the People’s Republic for genocide.
The vote marked the first time MPs recognized ongoing crimes against humanity under a United Nations Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.
Canada ratified the UN pact in 1952. Previous votes targeted historic atrocities like the Nazi Holocaust, the 1932 Ukraine Famine and Turkey’s 1915 mass murder of Armenians.
Guilbeault was absent during the vote. However, 87 Liberal MPs supported the motion of censure.
“Canada has had to deal with the Government of China as one would with terrorists or Mafia thugs,” Liberal MP John McKay (Scarborough-Guildwood, ON) said at the time.
“No trade deal, convention, memorandum of understanding or contract is worth the paper it’s written on with this government.”
In 2020, a Commons subcommittee on Foreign Affairs released a statement documenting crimes against the Muslim Uyghur minority in China.
“Witnesses that appeared before the subcommittee were adamant the atrocities committed by the Government of China amount to genocide as well as crimes against humanity,” wrote MPs.
“Considering this evidence, the subcommittee notes the Government of Canada is not only responsible for punishing the crime of genocide, but for preventing one from occurring.”
In China’s Xinjiang Province, there have been reported crimes such as forced labour, organ harvesting, forced abortions, and mass detentions in concentration camps.
“Witnesses noted this is the largest mass detention of a minority community since the Holocaust,” wrote MPs.
“Survivors of the concentration camps describe deplorable conditions.”
Xinjiang, a region in China, makes 42% of the world's polysilicon, which is used for making solar panels.
In 2021, the United States Customs seized shipments of solar panels made in China, claiming they were produced using slave labour.
Gilbert is a radical, convicted Terrorist, he is in no way qualified to be in any level of government, but, just like his Boss, Justin Castro, the terds always float to the top. This guy is a joke, an authoritarian he|| bent in destroying Alberta, and it’s resources, with total disregard as to how much damage he causes to people, because he himself will not be affected, he is insulated from harm by this regime. None of these Liberals know how the average Canadian is struggling right now, they fly around the world in private jets, eat the finest foods, after all they are paid far more than the average Canadian is paid, they have huge expense accounts, the size of the average Canadian yearly income, work very little, because none of them are qualified for the position they hold, so they hire consultants to the tune of billions, to do the job they where appointed to do allowing them to travel the world on our dime, taking along a gaggle
Of friends and in Trudeau’s case his own son.
There’s a saying, the easiest person to sell to is a salesman. Looks like the easiest person to propagandize with green-wash is a propagandist. It’s not just China’s new coal-fired plants; their overall treatment of the environment is beyond deplorable. Chemical and toxic pollution (do not buy any food from China!!), destruction of landscape and habitat, etc are unbelievable. The Chinese gov’t puts on a good show for westerners and restricts what they can see, where they are allowed to go and tells them a good story; unfortunately a lot of the west believes it. In reality it’s all and only about looking good and saving face; for the Chinese gov’t that is the over-riding concern that drives everything they do and say. Do some digging on the ‘net - China Uncensored, Strepenza (sp?) and others, what really goes on behind the scenes is unbelievable.
Ok so Alberta has to now build 2 new coal fired power plants each month, and start using slave labour and harvesting organs, we already have the political prisoners. Ah the march towards Green seems to be awful bloody...
👍👍👍👍👍👍
Praise the 2 coal power plants being completed every month while we are forced to close oir brand new plant here in alberta.
Did he protest against all the coal powered plants being built in China? What a faker Geeboat is!
Butchering political dissidents alive to take their organs or anything else that can be sold for money is common practice in China. Don't read this report published by The Epoch Times about a month ago if you have a weak stomach.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/china/he-was-alive-tormented-chinese-doctor-recounts-harvesting-organs-in-back-of-van-5455507?src_src=China_article_free&src_cmp=China-2023-08-10-ca&est=fppGbSiA5aFyqx9oyJN6oAn508U5Y8RweYjSGTSWOqR7%2Bv76%2FslgyhOm7xhFw7tlXxKo3MwqCg%3D%3D
