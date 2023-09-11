Steven Guilbeault
Courtesy of Twitter

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault stated he protested against human rights violations while attending a climate conference in Beijing. However, his department did not release any statement confirming that at that time.

Guilbeault's office declined to provide a transcript or recording in which Guilbeault discussed China's use of forced labour in the production of green energy products or “human rights.”

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Gilbert is a radical, convicted Terrorist, he is in no way qualified to be in any level of government, but, just like his Boss, Justin Castro, the terds always float to the top. This guy is a joke, an authoritarian he|| bent in destroying Alberta, and it’s resources, with total disregard as to how much damage he causes to people, because he himself will not be affected, he is insulated from harm by this regime. None of these Liberals know how the average Canadian is struggling right now, they fly around the world in private jets, eat the finest foods, after all they are paid far more than the average Canadian is paid, they have huge expense accounts, the size of the average Canadian yearly income, work very little, because none of them are qualified for the position they hold, so they hire consultants to the tune of billions, to do the job they where appointed to do allowing them to travel the world on our dime, taking along a gaggle

Of friends and in Trudeau’s case his own son.

martina1
martina1

There’s a saying, the easiest person to sell to is a salesman. Looks like the easiest person to propagandize with green-wash is a propagandist. It’s not just China’s new coal-fired plants; their overall treatment of the environment is beyond deplorable. Chemical and toxic pollution (do not buy any food from China!!), destruction of landscape and habitat, etc are unbelievable. The Chinese gov’t puts on a good show for westerners and restricts what they can see, where they are allowed to go and tells them a good story; unfortunately a lot of the west believes it. In reality it’s all and only about looking good and saving face; for the Chinese gov’t that is the over-riding concern that drives everything they do and say. Do some digging on the ‘net - China Uncensored, Strepenza (sp?) and others, what really goes on behind the scenes is unbelievable.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Ok so Alberta has to now build 2 new coal fired power plants each month, and start using slave labour and harvesting organs, we already have the political prisoners. Ah the march towards Green seems to be awful bloody...

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

👍👍👍👍👍👍

Machuugoo
Machuugoo

Praise the 2 coal power plants being completed every month while we are forced to close oir brand new plant here in alberta.

Jane V
Jane V

Did he protest against all the coal powered plants being built in China? What a faker Geeboat is!

john.lankers
john.lankers

Butchering political dissidents alive to take their organs or anything else that can be sold for money is common practice in China. Don't read this report published by The Epoch Times about a month ago if you have a weak stomach.

https://www.theepochtimes.com/china/he-was-alive-tormented-chinese-doctor-recounts-harvesting-organs-in-back-of-van-5455507?src_src=China_article_free&src_cmp=China-2023-08-10-ca&est=fppGbSiA5aFyqx9oyJN6oAn508U5Y8RweYjSGTSWOqR7%2Bv76%2FslgyhOm7xhFw7tlXxKo3MwqCg%3D%3D

