Steven Guilbeault
Courtesy of Twitter

“Full steam ahead” was the message from Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault as he defended his climate change policies after a critical report from the environment commissioner, which ranked Canada the poorest performer among G-7 nations in reducing emissions, despite stricter regulations and increased fuel expenses.

Environment Commissioner Jerry DeMarco

“We continue to work to refine our reporting,” said Guilbeault.

