“Full steam ahead” was the message from Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault as he defended his climate change policies after a critical report from the environment commissioner, which ranked Canada the poorest performer among G-7 nations in reducing emissions, despite stricter regulations and increased fuel expenses.
“We continue to work to refine our reporting,” said Guilbeault.
“In the meantime, as they say, the proof is in the pudding.”
“We won’t stop fighting climate change while we figure out reporting methodologies,” Guilbeault told reporters.
“We are moving full steam ahead with an ambitious climate plan.”
On Thursday, Environment Commissioner Jerry Demarco, in a report, faulted Guilbeault’s department for failing to gauge the actual impacts of climate change policies like tailpipe regulations on new vehicles or tighter controls on coal and natural gas-fired electricity plants in Alberta, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.
“The federal government does not know whether it is using the right tools to reduce emissions,” said the report Emission Reductions Through Greenhouse Gas Regulations.
“We found that because of the significant difficulties involved in attributing emission reductions to individual regulations, the department of Environment could not estimate whether any regulation had its intended effect,” said the report.
“We note this weakness could affect the department’s ability to make timely decisions.”
“The list of failures grows longer yet again,” DeMarco told reporters.
“It’s not about counting widgets.”
“We say this in the context of 30 years of them missing every target,” said DeMarco.
“The ‘just trust us, it’ll all add up’ doesn’t work until they actually start showing that they’re able to meet a target.”
“I am absolutely frustrated and disappointed with Canada’s track record,” said DeMarco.
“We are the only G-7 country that has higher emissions now than when we started the endeavour of stabilizing and then decreasing emissions back in 1992.”
“It’s not a matter of, ‘Oh, we’re falling short of our reductions and we’re getting fewer reductions than we hoped for,’” said DeMarco.
“We haven’t had any reductions. We are up 14 percent since 1990.”
“All the other G-7 nations are down in their emissions, some of them by quite a bit,” said DeMarco.
“So there is no track record of Canadian emissions reductions. There’s only been a track record of increases in greenhouse gas emissions.”
DeMarco’s comments followed an April 14 National Inventory Report by the environment department that acknowledged greenhouse gas emissions increased by 12 million tonnes in 2021, the most recent available data, despite rising carbon taxes.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, data showed that annual emissions declined in 2020 but only due to travel bans and pandemic lockdown orders.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Wake up, Canada! He's a traitor and an enemy of all Canadians.
What a foolish liberal prick.
I am not sure why the WESTERN countries are so hell bent on destroying their economy for this "climate crisis" when EASTERN counties are just going ahead with "business" as unusual. China is building TWO coal fired electrical plants every WEEK.
India is investing 10 billion dollars over 5 years to build coal fired plants.
Here in Canada, we destroy the economy, put people out of work and bring in dictatorial mandates to purchase Electric Vehicles, demand car manufactures only produce electric cars by a certain date while producing 1.6% of global emissions.
Canada has a huge carbon "sink" in our boreal forest and farmlands, and we absorb 20 to 30 percent more than we emit.
Is there some ulterior reason we are destroying ourselves and letting China and India and other "sane" countries make their economies stronger.
With people as stupid as Trudeau, Guilbeault and the rest of the Liberal Cabinet the WEF has bragged about penetrating, they are either following WEF and U.N. policies that tell them what to do or they have some other insane reason for destroying Canada
We have a convicted fool criminal telling us what to do. Put him back in jail where he belongs, along with his leader turdhole, and throw away the keys.
