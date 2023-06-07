Trudeau and Steven Guilbeault.

 

 Adam Scotti Office of the Prime Minister

Federal officials are describing this year's wildfires all over the country as “unprecedented” and becoming a “new normal” because of various factors, including climate change.

Wild fire burning out of control

A wildfire continues to burn out of control in Alberta.

“People would say, well, we've always had forest fires; what's new?” Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault told Power Play host Vassy Kapelos. 

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(7) comments

free the west
free the west

Hans Gruber is a convicted criminal. Nuff said.

Report Add Reply
RigPig
RigPig

Listen to the Convict blubber about things he does not understand.

Report Add Reply
BoomerOG
BoomerOG

The Liberals think they can control the climate. God laughs.

Report Add Reply
kmb
kmb

The science doesn’t support Guilbeault. Climate change is due to solar variability on a decade scale. We came out of the little ice age about 300 years ago and have been warming up with a particular long solar maximum from about 1925 to 2000. Nothing we do by reducing emissions can alter the sun’s behaviour!

Report Add Reply
G K
G K

Geebo is a clown.

Report Add Reply
Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

I hope Guilbrault has a big boober cry.

Report Add Reply
Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

Good, I hope the Conservatives continue the fight against the “Climate Change” narrative. The climate is changing, as it always has. Why would we cripple ourselves for no measurable benefit?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.