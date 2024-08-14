News

HANNAFORD: Chuck Strahl remembered as a Conservative unifier

Dead at 67 of cancer, Chuck Strahl was successively an MP in the Reform, Canadian Alliance and Conservative Party of Canada parties. He was held in the highest regard by Prime Minister Stephen Harper.
Chuck Strahl, 1957-2024
Chuck Strahl, 1957-2024CPAC
Loading content, please wait...
Chuck Strahl dead of mesothelioma
Harper praises Strahl as one of his best ministers.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news