Former prime minister Stephen Harper has asked Conservative members to pay off the remainder of former party leadership candidate Peter MacKay’s campaign debt. 

“When Peter ran in the leadership race in 2020, he was unsuccessful, but was left with a campaign debt that can only be paid off through donations,” said Harper in a Wednesday email to Conservative members. 

(3) comments

guest50
guest50

H*ll No!

MacKay was an unacceptable federal PC candidate for a reason....

northrungrader
northrungrader

I'd be more likely to donate to Trudeau than any of those Conservative In Name Only politicians.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Uh...NO...

