Former prime minister Stephen Harper has asked Conservative members to pay off the remainder of former party leadership candidate Peter MacKay’s campaign debt.
“When Peter ran in the leadership race in 2020, he was unsuccessful, but was left with a campaign debt that can only be paid off through donations,” said Harper in a Wednesday email to Conservative members.
“Your generous donation will go a long way in relieving the burden of a campaign debt of a family that has given so much to the Conservative movement in Canada.”
The Conservatives were formed in 2003 by the joining of the Canadian Alliance led by Harper and the Progressive Conservatives led by MacKay.
Harper said MacKay “has been a long-time member of the Conservative family who not only believes in the cause but has made tremendous sacrifices to push the movement forward.”
He served as Conservative deputy leader in opposition and played a major role in the Canadian government from 2006 to 2015.
MacKay facilitated closer relations with the United States and oversaw the evacuation of Canadians caught in the 2006 Lebanon War as foreign affairs minister from 2006 to 2007.
He served as national defence minister from 2007 to 2013. Harper said he led the Canadian military “with distinction and honour.”
One of his greatest achievements was the reforms to the criminal justice system as justice minister from 2013 to 2015. He led substantive reforms which focused on rights for the victims of crime.
The email thanked people for their ongoing support and loyalty to the Conservatives.
“It is because of your passion, energy, and support that we will be in a firm position to pull together as a Conservative family and together make Pierre Poilievre the next Prime Minister of Canada,” said Harper.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre also asked party members in December to donate money to reduce MacKay’s 2020 leadership election campaign debt.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(3) comments
H*ll No!
MacKay was an unacceptable federal PC candidate for a reason....
I'd be more likely to donate to Trudeau than any of those Conservative In Name Only politicians.
Uh...NO...
