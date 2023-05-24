Stephen Harper

Former prime minister Stephen Harper said the Reform Party was a byproduct of the time. 

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

Former prime minister Stephen Harper said he's going to raise $250,000 to support Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre’s campaign to become prime minister. 

“I know from experience how key your financial support is to Pierre,” said Harper in a Tuesday email to Toy supporters. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

fpenner
fpenner

He should give this money to the PPC. And endorse them too; the only actual conservative party in Canada.

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

LOL . . . a Party with ZERO Seats after 8 years . . . and likely to have ZERO Seats after the next election.

Remember when . . . . Canada before 2015 . . .

World's Richest Middle Class . . . NY Times

World's Best Reputation . . . Reputation Institute

Best Wage Growth in G7 Nations . . . 2007-2012

Best Oilfield Salaries in the World . . .

Best Oilfield Enviro Regs in the World . . . Harvard Bus School

Best Country to do Business . . . . Forbes

World's Best Debt to GDP Ratio , . . OECD

ALL of that is in the REAR VIEW Mirror today Canada . . .

Bernier is a nice guy, met him in Yarrow during the last election, but it's time to face reality. Had Bernier stayed in the CPC he could have easily beaten O'Foole and would likely be PM today.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Exactly left coast. Been saying that for ever. I wished people would look at the big picture, the primary concern for ALL Canadians must be to rid ourselves of this corrupt communist regime of Lib/NDPers, and I also wished people would research, I have repeatedly told people, between Poilievre and Bernier, only one has attended Davos and Addressed members of the WEF, and that is Bernier, when he was outed, he couldn’t even take responsibility and Blamed Harper for sending him. You have said exactly what I have been trying to get through to so many commenters here.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.