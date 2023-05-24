Former prime minister Stephen Harper said he's going to raise $250,000 to support Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre’s campaign to become prime minister.
“I know from experience how key your financial support is to Pierre,” said Harper in a Tuesday email to Toy supporters.
“It was friends like you — hard-working Canadians chipping in whatever they could spare as often as they could — who enabled by Conservative team to go around Liberal-friendly media outlets and bring our message directly to voters.”
Harper started off by saying Conservative members are “as crucial to Pierre Poilievre’s plan to restore the promise of Canada, fix what Justin Trudeau has broken, and make our country the freest on Earth as you were to the success of the government I led from 2006 to 2015.”
While he no longer serves in the House of Commons, the email said he watched and listened as the Liberals have unravelled the work done by the Conservatives.
It added he is most concerned about the deterioration in Canada’s economic standing under the Liberals and NDP.
Harper said he's “committed to doing whatever I can to make Pierre Poilievre our next prime minister.”
As recent events proved, the email said Poilievre faces a more Liberal-friendly media environment than Harper did.
The donations will be used to ensure Conservatives have the resources needed to bring his message of hope and freedom to Canadians with digital marketing, traditional television and radio ads, direct mail, and other methods.
The email concluded by saying Harper know firsthand of what the Conservatives are capable. Because of that, he has no doubt they will prove him right.
“Now, let’s bring it home for Pierre — and for Canada,” he said.
Harper announced in July he wanted Poilievre to become the next leader.
“In my opinion, Pierre is the prime minister our country needs right now,” he said.
The email said he committed to helping Poilievre raise $2 million online by the end of December. While Harper no longer leads the Conservatives or has a seat in the House of Commons, it said his wife Laureen and he remain committed to advancing free markets, speech, and people.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(3) comments
He should give this money to the PPC. And endorse them too; the only actual conservative party in Canada.
LOL . . . a Party with ZERO Seats after 8 years . . . and likely to have ZERO Seats after the next election.
Remember when . . . . Canada before 2015 . . .
World's Richest Middle Class . . . NY Times
World's Best Reputation . . . Reputation Institute
Best Wage Growth in G7 Nations . . . 2007-2012
Best Oilfield Salaries in the World . . .
Best Oilfield Enviro Regs in the World . . . Harvard Bus School
Best Country to do Business . . . . Forbes
World's Best Debt to GDP Ratio , . . OECD
ALL of that is in the REAR VIEW Mirror today Canada . . .
Bernier is a nice guy, met him in Yarrow during the last election, but it's time to face reality. Had Bernier stayed in the CPC he could have easily beaten O'Foole and would likely be PM today.
Exactly left coast. Been saying that for ever. I wished people would look at the big picture, the primary concern for ALL Canadians must be to rid ourselves of this corrupt communist regime of Lib/NDPers, and I also wished people would research, I have repeatedly told people, between Poilievre and Bernier, only one has attended Davos and Addressed members of the WEF, and that is Bernier, when he was outed, he couldn’t even take responsibility and Blamed Harper for sending him. You have said exactly what I have been trying to get through to so many commenters here.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.