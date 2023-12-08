Harper vows to raise $500,000 to support Poilievre before end of year

Former prime minister Stephen Harper is so tired of the current government’s “ideological and inflationary policies” he is canvassing for Conservative donations with a $500,000 goal. Harper, who was prime minister from 2006 to 2015, declared in March Canada needs a "Conservative Renaissance" to recover from the damage of Justin Trudeau's Liberal government and its coalition with Jagmeet Singh and the NDPs. In a letter to Conservative Party members Thursday evening, Harper wrote he “couldn’t let the year wind down” without addressing the “deeply concerning” Liberal-NDP coalition and the problems they have caused over the last several years. “Although I no longer serve Canadians in Parliament, I remain deeply concerned about the direction of our country,” Harper wrote.“I am troubled watching the Liberal-NDP coalition double down on ideological and inflationary policies,” he continued, listing the near impossibility of homeownership for new buyers, the jeopardization of Canada’s energy sector and its jobs and the sky-high prices of groceries and fuel. Common necessities have become “punitively expensive for everyday Canadians.”Harper reiterated in the letter that Canada "badly needs" a “Conservative Renaissance" to "rid Ottawa of Liberal incompetence, mismanagement, and corruption.” “That’s why I’ve committed to raising $500,000 before December 31, 2023, to support Pierre Poilievre’s upcoming campaign for prime minister,” Harper announced, urging party members to donate what they can to the cause," he wrote. “Your donation helps to ensure Pierre and his team have the necessary funds to win the next election and restore the promise of Canada by fixing everything Justin Trudeau has broken.” Harper even reminded Conservatives there is a “possible election” in 2024, urging them to help Poilievre and the team “be ready for whatever challenges come their way in 2024, including a possible election.”He also mentioned how the Conservative Party has played an important role in shaping the country. “From the earliest days of Confederation to the present, Canadians have regularly turned to Conservatives to steer our country through the choppiest waters,” he said. “Now, as we stand at the cusp of another pivotal moment in the Canadian story, Pierre Poilievre is counting on you to stand with him, just as you stood with me for more than a decade.”