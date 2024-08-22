Health Canada introduces measures to curb youth access to nicotine replacement therapies

In response to rising concerns about the recreational use of Nicotine Replacement Therapies (NRTs) among youth, Health Canada has introduced new regulations aimed at reducing the appeal and accessibility of these products to minors. The measures, announced by Mark Holland, Minister of Health, focus on restricting access to NRTs like nicotine pouches, ensuring they remain tools for adult smoking cessation rather than recreational products for youth.The new regulations, implemented through a Ministerial Order, include several key provisions:Advertising Restrictions: Any advertising or promotional activities, including labeling and packaging that could appeal to youth, will be prohibited.Sales Restrictions: NRTs in new and emerging formats, such as nicotine pouches, must now be sold exclusively by pharmacists or individuals working under their supervision, and these products must be kept behind the pharmacy counter.Flavor Limitations: The sale of NRTs in flavors other than mint or menthol will be prohibited.Packaging Requirements: All NRTs must carry a front-of-package nicotine addiction warning and clearly indicate their intended use as smoking cessation aids for adults.Label Approval: Manufacturers will be required to submit mock-ups of labels and packages for all new or amended NRT licenses to ensure they do not appeal to youth.The measures aim to address the growing concern that NRTs, originally intended to help adults quit smoking, are increasingly being used by non-smokers, particularly minors. Nicotine is highly addictive, and young people are especially vulnerable to its harmful effects, which can include long-term impacts on mood, learning, and attention."Stronger measures are needed to protect youth from the harmful effects of nicotine and stop dependency before it starts," said Holland. "The action our government is taking will keep these products available for adults who need them to quit smoking while making sure they don't get into the hands of youth for recreational use."NRTs are regulated under the Food and Drugs Act and must be approved by Health Canada before they can be sold in Canada. Smoking cessation aids like nicotine gums, lozenges, sprays, and inhalers, which have a proven track record of safe use, will continue to be available in a variety of retail locations and flavors for adults.The move comes as nicotine pouches have gained popularity among middle and high school students in the United States, raising concerns about similar trends developing in Canada. Health Canada’s measures are part of a broader effort to prevent nicotine addiction in youth and ensure that NRTs are used responsibly and effectively by those who need them most.Quick Facts:Tobacco use is responsible for over 45,000 preventable deaths in Canada each year.Excessive nicotine intake can lead to overdose, respiratory failure, and death.In the U.S., nicotine pouches have become one of the most popular nicotine products among students, following e-cigarettes, cigarettes, and cigars.