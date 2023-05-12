The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (PSA) announced three villages in northern Saskatchewan are being evacuated due to heavy smoke from wildfires.
The provincial government issued an air quality alert on Thursday for the area surrounding Buffalo Narrows, Peter Pond Lake, Île-à-la-Crosse, and Beauval.
SaskAlert advised residents to limit their outdoor activities.
The evacuation is being carried out as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the residents. The air quality in the area has been severely affected by the heavy smoke from the wildfires.
Sask PSA is closely monitoring the situation and will take further action as required.
“Contact your healthcare provider if you or someone in your care experiences shortness of breath, wheezing (including asthma attacks), severe cough, dizziness or chest pains,” said the Sask PSA.
The Sask PSA recommends individuals who need to be outside should use a respirator to avoid inhaling fine particles found in the smoke.
This is especially important for pregnant women, older individuals, those with lung or heart disease, children, and outdoor workers. Breathing in the smoke can lead to respiratory issues such as coughing, wheezing, and difficulty breathing.
The Sask PSA advises people to stay updated on the situation and follow the advice of local authorities.
“Stay inside if you are feeling unwell and experiencing symptoms,” said the Sask PSA.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.