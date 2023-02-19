Kayla Lemieux

Kayla Lemieux

 Courtesy Files

“These are real,” said Kayla Lemieux, speaking to the New York Post. “I’m not wearing prosthetic breasts.”

On Friday, the Post published photos purportedly showing Lemieux leaving home without her Z cup prosthetic breasts. Lemieux denied that person was her, while acknowledging she couldn't prove it.

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Republic of 'Berta
Republic of 'Berta

Autogynephilia, look it up folks.

Report Add Reply
Grinder
Grinder

I believe this is called female impersonation and he is as good at it as Geraldine(by Flip Wilson) and Mrs Doubtfire(by Robin Williams) . I hold his parents responsible for allowing kids to watch too much Monty Python. This narrative is "titsup" as they say.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.