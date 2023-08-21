Pascale St-Onge

The Halton Field Hockey Club got to share its love of the sport with former sport minister Pascale St-Onge and explain how it is helping to keep women on the field after they become mothers.

 Courtesy YourTV Halton/Wikimedia Commons

Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge says Meta throttling news about the Canadian wildfires is “hurting access to vital information on Facebook and Instagram.”

“We are calling on them to reinstate news sharing today for the safety of Canadians facing this emergency,” tweeted St-Onge. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(6) comments

BurdLadie
BurdLadie

It back fired. You reap what you sow.

Report Add Reply
Taz
Taz

Climate Barbie doesn't know what she's talking about.

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

well...who started this little game...the Liberals did..

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

It’s hard to even fathom what imbeciles and idiots these Trudeau infected maggots are

Report Add Reply
Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

Meta blocking media was a direct result from the Liberals online censorship legislation. Now Trudeau and his liberal mob has the audacity to blame Meta for responding to Trudeau's censorship legislation.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Let’s be real clear here, s much as I despise Meta and other social media. They are not to blame here, everything was working just fine, until Justin Castros Liberal regime decided to get involved, and like anything else this idioTic regime touches, they F’ed it up, so bad that now people could lose their lives. This s ALL the Justin Castro Liberals fault, just like anything else they have touched. Justin Castro and his clown show are trying desperately to deflect once again from a mess of their making, but the Territories DID vote NDP, and who do you think is propping this regime up? You guessed it, the NDP, voters better Wake the F up.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.