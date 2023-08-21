Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge says Meta throttling news about the Canadian wildfires is “hurting access to vital information on Facebook and Instagram.”
“We are calling on them to reinstate news sharing today for the safety of Canadians facing this emergency,” tweeted St-Onge.
“We need more news right now, not less.”
If people were trying to access the Western Standard on an iPhone, they might have received a message that read: “In response to Canadian government legislation, news content can’t be viewed in Canada.”
The restrictions appear to be selective at this point, depending on platform, device, and operating system.
St-Onge said on August 2 Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is wrong about Bill C-18 making news disappear.
“Facebook doesn’t want to pay their fair share and are making news disappear,” she said.
“Pierre Poilievre continues to stand up for the tech giants instead of Canada’s free and independent press.”
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(6) comments
It back fired. You reap what you sow.
Climate Barbie doesn't know what she's talking about.
well...who started this little game...the Liberals did..
It’s hard to even fathom what imbeciles and idiots these Trudeau infected maggots are
Meta blocking media was a direct result from the Liberals online censorship legislation. Now Trudeau and his liberal mob has the audacity to blame Meta for responding to Trudeau's censorship legislation.
Let’s be real clear here, s much as I despise Meta and other social media. They are not to blame here, everything was working just fine, until Justin Castros Liberal regime decided to get involved, and like anything else this idioTic regime touches, they F’ed it up, so bad that now people could lose their lives. This s ALL the Justin Castro Liberals fault, just like anything else they have touched. Justin Castro and his clown show are trying desperately to deflect once again from a mess of their making, but the Territories DID vote NDP, and who do you think is propping this regime up? You guessed it, the NDP, voters better Wake the F up.
