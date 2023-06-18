PABLO RODRIGUEZ
Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez said this week he supported the decision to financially support TV companies, even though one of the biggest networks, BCE Incorporated, cut 1,300 employees this week. 

During the pandemic, television broadcasters received more than $100 million in direct grants from the federal government, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Maybe have them tell all the truth,,but we know you won't..same evil club

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Propagandizing an ignorant population to support policies that go against their best interests is not a democracy. Canadian "democracy" is a fraud.

LJeromeS
LJeromeS

I am waiting for the announcement that Trudeau has bankrolled the Ukrainian Television Network. With another billion dollars of Canadian taxpayer money. He will then sponsor a 6th grader contest to reward the best defense that claims this was based on a principle that all Canadians accept and respect.

Raz
Raz

Liberal democracy can only survive through bribes and lies.

CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

The "traditional media" dinosaur is still useful to the Liberal propaganda machine...

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

I've never owned a tv or a cable subscription. And I don't regret that decision for a second. I doubt anyone would.

