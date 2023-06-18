Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez said this week he supported the decision to financially support TV companies, even though one of the biggest networks, BCE Incorporated, cut 1,300 employees this week.
During the pandemic, television broadcasters received more than $100 million in direct grants from the federal government, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“What’s not working?” Rodriguez told reporters.
“I think our programs, in many ways, are working.”
“We will always be there to support traditional media because you guys are one of the pillars of democracy,” said Rodriguez.
“Is that enough?” asked a reporter.
“We always evaluate what is possible to do,” replied Rodriguez.
BCE on Wednesday cut 1,300 jobs, closed six radio stations in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg and London, ON, and permanently closed all CTV foreign news bureaus but one in Washington, DC.
“There are 1,300 cuts that are not all related to journalism,” said Rodriguez.
“Some are there. My thoughts are with the journalists and the families who are the first victims of this.”
Rodriguez talked with the CEO of Bell Canada Enterprises about the “obviously sad news” of the cutbacks. However, he said that these cuts should not undermine the importance of providing subsidies to the news media.
“It’s a business decision,” said Rodriguez.
“I’m not the one making the decision for Bell, right?”
“It’s a business decision, but it’s very difficult,” said Rodriguez.
“It’s very difficult also for our own democracy because there’s less voices, there’s less people covering stuff, less people doing the professional stuff.”
Television broadcasters received $103.6 million in direct federal aid through 2020 and 2021, mainly wage subsidies, according to a Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) report Annual Highlights of the Broadcasting Sector. The CRTC also waived $36.5 million in annual fees owed by television networks.
The CRTC's report last July 15 predicted declining viewership and advertising could endanger commercial television's viability.
“It is not a stretch to say decisions made by public policymakers in the next three years will determine whether the Canadian broadcasting system survives and whether our creative sector gets stuck in an increasing branch plant economy,” said the report The State of the Canadian Program Rights Market.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(6) comments
Maybe have them tell all the truth,,but we know you won't..same evil club
Propagandizing an ignorant population to support policies that go against their best interests is not a democracy. Canadian "democracy" is a fraud.
I am waiting for the announcement that Trudeau has bankrolled the Ukrainian Television Network. With another billion dollars of Canadian taxpayer money. He will then sponsor a 6th grader contest to reward the best defense that claims this was based on a principle that all Canadians accept and respect.
Liberal democracy can only survive through bribes and lies.
The "traditional media" dinosaur is still useful to the Liberal propaganda machine...
I've never owned a tv or a cable subscription. And I don't regret that decision for a second. I doubt anyone would.
