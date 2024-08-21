HIGH LIFE: MPs slam lavish Manhattan penthouse for Consul General, question extravagant spending

MPs sharply criticized the government's decision to purchase an $8.8 million Manhattan penthouse for Consul General Tom Clark, questioning the necessity of such luxury for a diplomatic role. Blacklock's Reporter says the issue was raised during a Commons government operations committee meeting, where MPs scrutinized the opulent features of the penthouse.“Is it a requirement of Mr. Clark’s position as Consul General in New York that he has white Macuba stone floors?” asked Conservative MP Larry Brock (Brantford-Brant, Ont.), who highlighted the lavish details of the property. Brock further questioned if features like “a stunning powder room finished in jewel onyx” were essential for the role, to which Samantha Tattersall, the assistant comptroller, repeatedly responded, “That would not be a requirement.”The penthouse, located near Central Park, boasts custom smoked grey oak floors, Italian white Venato marble in the bathrooms, and a freestanding copper soaking tub. Taxes and condominium fees alone cost US$235,896 annually. Brock expressed disbelief at the expenditure, contrasting it with the struggles of many Canadians who rely on food banks. “There are starving Canadians who would love to have a real property investment in New York with these types of features,” he said.Brock also questioned the necessity of the penthouse’s luxurious amenities, which include a two-lane swimming pool, private cabanas, a sauna, massage room, and golf simulator. “I would love to have a golf simulator sitting in my basement, but I am not Justin Trudeau’s friend,” Brock remarked, suggesting the purchase was a perk for the Prime Minister’s associates.“Friends of Justin Trudeau get to explore these wonderful, wealthy amenities while the rest of Canadians have to struggle,” Brock continued, emphasizing the disparity between government spending and the realities faced by many Canadians. He also questioned the need for such proximity to Central Park, arguing that the Consul General could have been housed elsewhere in Manhattan.The committee learned that previous Consul Generals were housed in a penthouse on Park Avenue, which was originally purchased in 1961 and renovated in 1983. Amelie Bouchard, acting chief appraiser for the Department of Public Works, testified that the previous property was larger and had a better view than the newly acquired penthouse. However, the Department of Foreign Affairs justified the purchase by pointing to the $1.8 million renovation expense of the old condo as a reason for buying a new one at four times the cost.Conservative MP Michael Barrett (Leeds-Grenville, Ont.) expressed frustration, calling the purchase “wild” and questioning the value it provided to Canadian taxpayers. “This is a condo on Billionaires’ Row in Manhattan,” Barrett said. “What is the value Canadians get for this $9 million purchase in Manhattan? Where is the value for Canadian taxpayers here?”