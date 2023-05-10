A Hilton Hotel manager in Nashville, Tenn., was taken into custody Friday for going into a guest's room while they were sleeping and sucking on their toes, according to the Nashville Police Department (NPD).
David Neal, 52, was charged by the NPD with aggravated burglary and assault for an incident that occurred on March 30.
According to the police, Neal allegedly made a copy of a key card and used it to access the hotel room of Pete Brennan at approximately 5 a.m. local time.
Brennan was asleep at the time, but he woke up to find Neal sucking on his toes and immediately confronted Neal about the incident.
Brennan, who is from Texas and was in Nashville for a business meeting, remembered Neal, who had come to his room the day before with another staff member to fix a problem with the TV.
Neal claimed he entered Brennan's room to investigate the smell of smoke, said the NPD.
However, Neal should have informed the hotel's security about the smell or filed a formal report regarding the smoke.
When questioned by the NPD, Neal said he had thrown away the copied room key, which had not been found.
The Hilton Nashville Downtown Hotel provided a statement to the local news station WKRN.
“The safety and security of our guests and team members is our highest priority. We are working closely with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, and, as part of company policy, we do not comment on ongoing investigations,” said the hotel statement.
Following the incident, Brennan filed a lawsuit against the Hilton Nashville Downtown Hotel, alleging Neal sexually assaulted him.
“Mr. Brennan was vulnerable and taken advantage of while he was asleep,” said the lawsuit.
After Neal left his hotel room, Brennan reported the incident to the hotel security. However, they “did not appear to take his complaint seriously,” according to the lawsuit.
As a result, Brennan contacted the NPD himself.
Brennan and his lawyer stated the hotel has not apologized for Neal's toe-sucking, which reportedly caused Brennan to suffer “severe psychological injuries.”
“All my life, you just have that sense of security, and that sense of peace, right? It’s not like you’re camping and you have to kind of keep one eye open,” Brennan told WKRN.
“You have that security that’s yours, and when you close your eyes, you feel like you’re safe and you’re protected and it was a complete violation.”
“I was just so, so shocked,” said Brennan.
“It was, ‘Who are you? Why are you in my room?’ It was almost like a dream, a sort of nightmare. It just didn’t make sense. Why is this person touching me?”
A Hilton corporate office spokesperson told WKRN: “The Hilton Nashville Downtown is an independently owned property and I cannot speak on the hotel’s behalf.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(1) comment
I'm gonna be wearing socks when I go to bed now!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.