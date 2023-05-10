David Neal NPD
Image courtesy of Nashville Police Department

A Hilton Hotel manager in Nashville, Tenn., was taken into custody Friday for going into a guest's room while they were sleeping and sucking on their toes, according to the Nashville Police Department (NPD).

Hotel room

David Neal, 52, was charged by the NPD with aggravated burglary and assault for an incident that occurred on March 30.

Nashville Police Department Car

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(1) comment

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

I'm gonna be wearing socks when I go to bed now!

