Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport has been taken over by the homeless and drug addicts as travellers complain about the social disorder.
The airport seems to be turning turned into an encampment for the Windy City’s rising homeless population.
The social disorder in the airport is sparking serious safety concerns among staff and passengers, who say they’ve been followed, harassed and abused.
Photos posted to social media show filthy makeshift shelters set up inside the major travel hub’s terminals.
"@chicagosmayor please clean up this city! This is the current state of O’hare airport, homeless everywhere, sleeping all over terminal 2 and getting in peoples faces yelling," resident Natasha Patel said on Twitter.
"This is the first impression people get when they land in this city. #CleanChicago #ORD."
@chicagosmayor please clean up this city! This is the current state of O’hare airport, homeless everywhere, sleeping all over terminal 2 and getting in peoples faces yelling. This is the first impression people get when they land in this city. #CleanChicago #ORD pic.twitter.com/YUvIafUxK5— Natasha Patel (@patel_n) February 6, 2023
Photos tweeted by Patel shows a vagrant collapsed around the airport.
“It’s out of control. None of us feel safe,” Vonkisha Chatman, a custodian who works the overnight shift in Terminal 1 and 2, told CBS News.
Chatman admitted she and her co-workers have been harassed by the unwelcome guests, who leave litter behind, have no regard for rules and trash the bathrooms.
“They will come up behind you. This one man followed us last night,” another airport worker, Catherine Thompson, told CBS News.
“From the time we get here until the time we leave in the morning, they will be here.”
The Mayor’s Office emailed The Post a response from the Chicago Department of Aviation that said homeless encampments at airports are a “common occurrence” during winter.
“The CDA is aware of the increasing population of unsheltered individuals at O’Hare International Airport. It’s a common occurrence at this airport and airports nationwide when temperatures drop in the winter months,” the statement read.
“The City of Chicago’s Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) and their delegate agencies continue to provide 24/7 outreach to unsheltered residents at O’Hare. Outreach professionals engage with individuals experiencing homelessness at O’Hare and conduct needs assessments,” it added.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
