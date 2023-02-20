Social disorder is spilling into airports

The social disorder in the airport is sparking serious safety concerns among staff and passengers, who say they’ve been followed, harassed and abused.

 Facebook/Daniel Thomas

Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport has been taken over by the homeless and drug addicts as travellers complain about the social disorder.

The airport seems to be turning turned into an encampment for the Windy City’s rising homeless population.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.