Dr. Seuss now adult fiction

“Racist language and images were the most frequent concerns, accounting for 11 of the 25 requests” OPL stated that were submitted to the library.

Dr. Seuss's children's books are hardly the first titles to cause controversy for libraries, but they're the ones now being moved to the adult collection in Ottawa.

The Ottawa Public Library (OPL) is complying with racism complaints on certain books and is moving them to an adult collection, according to an annual report.

