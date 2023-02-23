Dr. Seuss's children's books are hardly the first titles to cause controversy for libraries, but they're the ones now being moved to the adult collection in Ottawa.
The Ottawa Public Library (OPL) is complying with racism complaints on certain books and is moving them to an adult collection, according to an annual report.
CANADA’S MOST CHALLENGED BOOKS 2015-2022 | LIVRES LES PLUS CONTESTÉS AU CANADA 2015-2022 https://t.co/tqKDRg91kV— CFLA-FCAB (@CFLAFCAB) February 22, 2023
The Intellectual Freedom Annual Report, 2022 Challenges, questioned If I Ran The Zoo by Dr. Seuss for "hurtful and wrong" depictions of racial stereotypes.
“Racist language and images were the most frequent concerns, accounting for 11 of the 25 requests” OPL stated that were submitted to the library.
According to the OPL, of the nine adult book challenges, four were for Dr. Seuss and Hergé (Tintin bandes dessinées, known as ‘BD’) titles that were previously in the children’s collection and were moved to the adult collection in the last five years, including two challenges for Tintin en Congo,” the OPL explained.
“There's sustained interest and concern regarding the works of these classic children’s authors. The Dr. Seuss title (If I Ran the Zoo) is no longer in print.”
Dr. Seuss Enterprises issued a statement on March 2, 2021, announcing it would cease publication of six of Dr. Seuss’s children’s books due to racist stereotypes that “portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong.”
The six titles withdrawn from the publication were:
- And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street
- If I Ran the Zoo
- McElligot’s Pool
- On Beyond Zebra
- Scrambled Eggs Super
- The Cat’s Quizzer
The titles allegedly contain offensive depictions of African and Asian people.
Deborah Caldwell-Stone, director of the American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom, said, “Any author, or anyone publishing books, can make choices about what is out in the world.”
Caldwell-Stone noted, however, “an author’s or publisher’s decision to stop publishing a book should not be grounds alone for removing a book from a library’s collection.”
Libraries around the country are reacting in diverse ways.
Some libraries will continue to circulate the books while not using them for displays or public readings.
Other libraries are reviewing their options. And still other libraries are withdrawing the books from circulation.
The Canadian Federation of Library Associations (CFLA) recognizes and values the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms as the guarantor of the fundamental freedoms in Canada of conscience and religion; of thought, belief, opinion, and expression; of peaceful assembly; and of association.
It said it supports and promotes the universal principles of intellectual freedom as defined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which include the interlocking freedoms to hold opinions and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.
In accordance with these principles, the CFLA affirms all persons in Canada have a fundamental right, subject only to the Constitution and the law, to have access to the full range of knowledge, imagination, ideas, and opinion, and to express their thoughts publicly. Only the courts may abridge free expression rights in Canada.
It affirms further that libraries have a core responsibility to support, defend and promote the universal principles of intellectual freedom and privacy.
The CFLA holds libraries are a key institution in Canada for rendering expressive content accessible and affordable to all. Libraries are essential gateways for all persons living in Canada to advance themselves through literacy, lifelong learning, social engagement, and cultural enrichment.
"Libraries have a core responsibility to safeguard and facilitate access to constitutionally protected expressions of knowledge, imagination, ideas, and opinion, including those which some individuals and groups consider unconventional, unpopular or unacceptable," the CFLA stated.
"To this end, in accordance with their mandates and professional values and standards, libraries provide, defend and promote equitable access to the widest possible variety of expressive content and resist calls for censorship and the adoption of systems that deny or restrict access to resources."
The CFLA noted libraries have a core responsibility to safeguard and foster free expression and the right to safe and welcoming places and conditions.
"To this end, libraries make available their public spaces and services to individuals and groups without discrimination," the CFLA sated
"Libraries have a core responsibility to safeguard and defend privacy in the individual’s pursuit of expressive content. To this end, libraries protect the identities and activities of library users except when required by the courts to cede them."
The CFLA added in accordance with established library policies, procedures and due process, libraries resist efforts to limit the exercise of these responsibilities while recognizing the right of criticism by individuals and groups.
"Library employees, volunteers and employers as well as library governing entities have a core responsibility to uphold the principles of intellectual freedom in the performance of their respective library roles," the CFLA said.
"The CFLA has an agreement in principle to maintain a joint library challenges database."
Libraries will be able to report and access information on intellectual freedom challenges and issues through a single CFLA portal.
