Calgary police have charged a man for driving 76 km over the speed limit in a Ferrari on Deerfoot Trail.
“On Feb. 27, 2023, a Ferrari was travelling northbound on Deerfoot Trail near Memorial Dr. NE & passed an unmarked police vehicle while speeding 176 km/h in a 100 km/h zone & driving in a dangerous manner,” said Calgary police in a Thursday tweet.
⚠️ Man charged in connection with dangerous driving on Deerfoot Trail.On Feb. 27, 2023, a Ferrari was travelling northbound on Deerfoot Trail near Memorial Drive N.E. & passed an unmarked police vehicle while speeding 176 km/h in a 100 km/h zone & driving in a dangerous manner. pic.twitter.com/i0zfUZREhD
The driver was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance.
Calgary police said speeding “puts everyone at risk and is a major factor in serious-injury and fatality collisions.” It said motorists are reminded “to slow down and keep Calgary roads safe for all drivers.”
This incident comes after a British Columbia resident stopped in Cochrane, AB, by Alberta RCMP for speeding was clocked doing 270 km/hr in October.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(4) comments
For 176km, they should take this car away as the driver obviously has no appreciation or skill to be driving a Ferrari. My Hyundai has been at 175 many times passing cars on downhills and straight sections!
Now, 270km, thats news worthy and super dangerous, over 200km and its pretty spooky.
What, 176kmh makes a news story? C'mon, my Hyundai has been at that speed passing cars and it wasn't even breathing hard. Hwy 2 to Edmonton sees this all the time! I say take that Ferrari away as the owner drives it like a wuss! I've driven hours on route 66 enroute to the Grand Canyon at 195km in a Hertz Mustang, yawn! If she was weaving in and out yes but if she's solo on open field lanes, this isn't news.
I hope the impound yard pads his 30 day storage and impound fee. I imagine having to explain to everyone why he can't drive for 30 days, unless the demerits revoke his license, will be a good deterrent for any future need for speed. I spent 8 years towing and cleaning up afterwards, watching a family dealing with the loss of loved ones from someone else's speed, stays with you for a long time. 176kms/hr wasn't unintended.
