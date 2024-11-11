House of Commons unanimously passes pro-Taiwan motion supporting international participation

In a rare show of cross-party unity, the House of Commons passed a pro-Taiwan motion without dissent, asserting that Taiwan’s future must be decided by its own people and supporting its participation in global organizations. Blacklock's Reporter says MPs voiced their agreement on the motion, which states that the Chinese Communist Party should not “determine the future of Taiwan” and affirms Canada’s backing for Taiwan’s inclusion in international bodies.“All those opposed to the motion will please say nay,” announced Speaker Greg Fergus. With no objections, he declared, “Carried,” as the chamber broke into cheers and applause.The motion, co-sponsored by Bloc Québécois MP Yves Perron and Liberal MP Judy Sgro, chair of the Commons trade committee, addressed Taiwan’s standing on the world stage. It clarified that a 1971 UN resolution expelling Taiwan from the General Assembly “does not establish sovereignty of the People’s Republic of China over Taiwan, nor does it determine the future of Taiwan nor its participation in United Nations agencies or international organizations.”Emphasizing Canada’s evolving ties with Taiwan, the motion highlighted “growing” cooperation across various sectors, including trade, education, culture, and Indigenous affairs, stating Canada should “add our voice with partners to support the meaningful participation of Taiwan in international organizations.”"I think you will find there is unanimous consent,” Perron noted before the motion passed in a brief voice vote.The Commons Special Committee on Canada-China Relations had previously recommended that Canada strengthen its stance on Taiwan. In a 2023 report, it praised Taiwan as “a vibrant democracy” and expressed Canada’s shared values with Taiwan, including “freedom, democracy and respect for human rights.” The report urged Canada to enhance political ties with Taiwan and consider diplomatic visits, as no cabinet member has visited Taiwan since 1998.This latest motion follows another unanimous Commons decision in 2022, when MPs voted in favor of Taiwan’s membership bid for the World Health Organization. Conservative MP Michael Barrett, who sponsored that motion, argued that “Taiwan deserves a seat at the table” and should be “allowed to participate on the world stage.”