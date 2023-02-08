Lady and the Tramp
By Dave Naylor

There might be only six dwarves next time you go to Disneyland.

The Walt Disney Company said on Wednesday it is cutting 7,000 jobs, about 3.6% of Disney's global workforce as part of a sweeping restructuring in an effort to save US$5.5 billion in costs and make its streaming business profitable. 

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

(1) comment

G K
G K

I know a lot of people who cancelled their Disney+ subscription to save money in these tough economic times...well one for sure. She looks like Grampa Munster and wears a rectangular red dress encrusted with dandruff flakes.

Report Add Reply

