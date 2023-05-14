House with key
Image courtesy of Tierra Mallorca on Unsplash

According to Federal Housing Advocate Marie-Josée Houle, the housing market's focus on profits is “harming people” and requires government regulation.

Marie Josee Houle

Houle stated that only through regulations can prices be reduced, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.

House

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Raz
Raz

You will own nothing and be happy. Yes please Government, reduce the high housing cost which you are deliberately 1000% x 10 responsible for creating!

Report Add Reply
Machuugoo
Machuugoo

Non canadians should not be biyibg or own houses. Other than that government keep out. Hard workers who wwnt to flip homes should be able to do that.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.