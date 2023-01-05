The housing markets in Canada’s two largest metropolitan areas, the Greater Vancouver Area (GVA) and Greater Toronto Area (GTA), finished 2022 with significant declines in sales.
In the GVA, sales were down 34% from 2021 and the GTA saw a decrease of 38%, year-over-year.
Both markets kept their crowns as Canada’s priciest markets, with the home price index (HPI) composite benchmark price in Metro Vancouver in December settling at $1,114,300, a 3.3% decrease over December 2021.
In the GTA, the 2022 average price was $1,189,850, up 8.6% compared to $1,095,333 in 2021.
Like all markets across the country, the slowdown in sales was the result of higher borrowing costs, fueled by the Bank of Canada’s aggressive and ongoing battle with inflation.
“The headline story in our market in 2022 was all about inflation and the Bank of Canada’s efforts to bring inflation back to target by rapidly raising the policy rate. This is a story we expect to continue to make headlines into 2023, as inflationary pressures remain persistent across Canada,” says Andrew Lis, director, economics and data analytics of the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver (REBGV).
The decreases in both areas were expected, as sellers and buyers took to the sidelines to wait for the markets to settle, which affects available supply.
In the GVA, listings were 53,865 homes, down 13.5% from the 62,265 listings in 2021.
The number of new listings in the GTA reached 152,873, an 8.2% drop from the 166,600 new listings recorded in 2021.
Paul Baron, president of the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB), says the rate of decreases has slowed since the early fall.
"Following a very strong start to the year, home sales trended lower in the spring and summer of 2022, as aggressive Bank of Canada interest rate hikes further hampered housing affordability. With no relief from the Office of Superintendent of Financial Institutions’ mortgage stress test or other mortgage lending guidelines including amortization periods, home selling prices adjusted downward to mitigate the impact of higher mortgage rates,” says Baron.
“However, home prices started leveling off in the late summer, suggesting the aggressive early market adjustment may be coming to an end."
Lis expects rates to remain an issue through the spring selling season.
“Closing out 2022, the data show that the Bank of Canada’s decisions to increase the policy rate at seven of the eight interest rate announcement dates in 2022 has translated into downward pressure on home sale activity and, to a lesser extent, home prices in Metro Vancouver,” he says. “While the consensus among many economists and forecasters suggests the Bank of Canada may be near the end of this tightening cycle, rates may remain elevated for longer than previously expected since the latest inflation figures aren’t showing signs of abating quickly.”
“We’ll watch the 2023 spring market closely to see if buyers and sellers have adjusted to the higher borrowing-costs and are participating more actively in the market than we have seen over the last 12 months.”
The next Bank of Canada rate announcement is scheduled for Jan. 25, with most market watchers expecting a hike of .25%
Going forward, both markets could be in short supply of homes for sale, as the Toronto and Vancouver areas are the prime destinations for new immigrants who are arriving in Canada at a record pace.
This week, Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship announced 431,645 new arrivals in 2022, breaking the record of 401,000 in 2021, which beat the previous record set way back in 1913.
"While home sales and prices dominated the headlines in 2022, the supply of new listings continued to be an issue as well,” says TRREB chief market analyst Jason Mercer. “The number of homes listed for sale in 2022 was down in comparison to 2021. This helps explain why selling prices have found some support in recent months.”
“Lack of supply has also impacted the rental market. As renting has become more popular in this higher interest rate environment, tighter rental market conditions have translated into double-digit average rent increases.”
