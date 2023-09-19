Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Housing Minister Sean Fraser encouraged Canadians on Monday who need proper housing to call City Hall for assistance.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Fraser admitted that building the number of homes needed for everyone in the country would take a long time.
“Part of the problem is some of the bottlenecks facing communities, including a lack of infrastructure that enable home construction,” Fraser told reporters.
Researchers from CMHC estimate that Canada needs to build 440,000 houses yearly to have enough affordable homes for everyone, which is twice as many currently being built annually.
“What are you going to do for people who can’t find housing today?” asked a reporter.
“It will take a significant period of time to grow the housing stock,” replied Fraser.
“That’s what we are trying to do. What people who are sleeping rough today need to do is contact local authorities.”
“People who are without an option today need to reach out to their local authorities who are actually managing the on-the-ground supports,” said Fraser.
“The situation varies obviously from community to community.”
Fraser gave no deadline for introducing a bill promised last Thursday by the prime minister to suspend $383 million in annual GST charges on new purpose-built apartment buildings.
The tax holiday would be retroactive to an unspecified date, he said.
Fraser said he liked the idea from Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre, who suggested that there should be a 60-day time limit to make decisions on financing applications for affordable housing from CMHC.
“Credit where credit is due,” said Fraser.
“I reviewed in good faith the plan that the Conservatives put forward and there are actually some good ideas in there I should acknowledge,” said Fraser.
“Look at the 60-day timeline for CMHC. That’s something I had been thinking on.”
On June 23, 2022, CMHC released a report Canada’s Housing Supply Shortages: Estimating What is Needed to Solve Canada’s Housing Affordability Crisis. It said Canada needs to build 3.4 million new homes by 2030. This means building about 437,500 homes every year.
Every year, about 220,000 new houses are being built.
“We are building fewer houses than we did in 1972,” Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre said last Thursday.
“In 1972, with 22 million people, we built 232,000 homes. Last year, we built 219,000. This year, housing construction is down again 32%.”
On May 18, the then-Housing Minister Ahmed Hussen told the Commons Public Accounts committee that there was not enough housing construction happening.
“We need more housing supply in Canada,” said Hussen.
“We have the fastest growing population in the G7. We have a very low housing supply of all types.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(6) comments
As long as we continue with rampant immigration levels the issue of housing in Canada will get worse not better. It's like the Trudumb government is talking about swimming lessons during a flood. It is all another effort by Trudeau and is merry band of idiots to look like they are working on the problem while actually doing nothing.
Until the floodgates are closed I wouldn’t bother building one more new house.
CMHC. Why do we need them. What good do they do? They never stay in their lane. And now they say "hey maybe we need to speed things up?"
If they were gone, there would be one problem solved.
Governments do one thing well..... grow. Spread. Encourage more oversight 'organizations' These organizations assume power they were never intended to possess. Soon you have out of control bureaucracy. That is where we are now.
Y’all know this is intentional right?
The housing market is over 25% of our entire economy. If we “fix” the housing “crisis,” we will immediately enter a serious recession.
The Liberal/NDP government’s failed printing, taxing and spending policies have put us into a position where the only (short term) solution is to drastically artificially inflate demand by massive increases in immigration to Canada.
We are so screwed it’s not even funny.
That’s why PP won’t commit to stopping immigration - he can’t! We have to taper ourselves off slowly from the false inflation.
We will probably have to crash either way, but hopefully it can be a “controlled burn.”
Strap in, fellas, it’s a bumpy road ahead.
Already shifting responsibility to someone else because they don’t want get their hands dirty!!!
Using PP’s ideas as their own 😡this problem was wholly created by liberals under their watch period!!!
Who was the Einstein that invite people to come to Canada and had an open border viva Ontario all the well knowing their wasn’t the infrastructure to support such growth?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.