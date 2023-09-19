Sean Fraser

Housing Minister Sean Fraser encouraged Canadians on Monday who need proper housing to call City Hall for assistance.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Fraser admitted that building the number of homes needed for everyone in the country would take a long time.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(6) comments

rianc
rianc

As long as we continue with rampant immigration levels the issue of housing in Canada will get worse not better. It's like the Trudumb government is talking about swimming lessons during a flood. It is all another effort by Trudeau and is merry band of idiots to look like they are working on the problem while actually doing nothing.

Report Add Reply
YYC 007
YYC 007

Until the floodgates are closed I wouldn’t bother building one more new house.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

CMHC. Why do we need them. What good do they do? They never stay in their lane. And now they say "hey maybe we need to speed things up?"

If they were gone, there would be one problem solved.

Governments do one thing well..... grow. Spread. Encourage more oversight 'organizations' These organizations assume power they were never intended to possess. Soon you have out of control bureaucracy. That is where we are now.

Report Add Reply
Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

Y’all know this is intentional right?

The housing market is over 25% of our entire economy. If we “fix” the housing “crisis,” we will immediately enter a serious recession.

The Liberal/NDP government’s failed printing, taxing and spending policies have put us into a position where the only (short term) solution is to drastically artificially inflate demand by massive increases in immigration to Canada.

We are so screwed it’s not even funny.

That’s why PP won’t commit to stopping immigration - he can’t! We have to taper ourselves off slowly from the false inflation.

We will probably have to crash either way, but hopefully it can be a “controlled burn.”

Strap in, fellas, it’s a bumpy road ahead.

Report Add Reply
thewesternguy
thewesternguy

Already shifting responsibility to someone else because they don’t want get their hands dirty!!!

Using PP’s ideas as their own 😡this problem was wholly created by liberals under their watch period!!!

Report Add Reply
Got Ya
Got Ya

Who was the Einstein that invite people to come to Canada and had an open border viva Ontario all the well knowing their wasn’t the infrastructure to support such growth?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.