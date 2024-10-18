HOUSING: What is each party promising British Columbians?

Healthcare, the cost of living, housing, and public safety are among the top issues facing British Columbians.Let's break down what each party is promising on housing.The BC Greens' platform centres around government-funded, affordable housing, arguing that the province "cannot continue to rely on the market to solve this crisis." The party has vowed to eliminate barriers to building in order to introduce 26,000 units of non-market housing each year, with 3,000 units reserved for Indigenous people.They suggest that British Columbians have been negatively impacted by the "commodification of housing," and that more needs to be done to combat profit-hungry landlords, namely real estate investment trusts. Included in their platform is a promise to look into taxing the transfer of properties to REITs, advocate for federal legislation to prevent them from buying residential units, and expand the Speculation and Vacancy Tax.The party is also taking aim at wealthier British Columbians, proposing a 2% tax on homes worth over $3 million and double the existing provincial property tax rates for those valued at more than $3 million, $4 million, and $7 million.If elected, the Greens predict their housing plan will cost an estimated $1.6 billion in Fiscal Year 2025-26, $2.1 billion in FY 2026-27, and $1.6 billion in FY 2027-28.Read the full platform HERE The BC Conservatives have made it clear they believe the best way to create more housing and bring down costs is to "get government out of the way." This includes ditching the NDP's Step Code, "Net-Zero" mandate, and any other taxes that dissuade developers from building in BC.Also instrumental in their plan to facilitate a "rental construction boom" is to work with the federal government to re-introduce a Multi-unit Residential Building tax incentive, or construct a provincial alternative. This program would allow developers to use the cost of building to offset taxable income from other streams.BC has worked closely with the non-profit housing sector in recent years to provide homes for residents with the lowest incomes. The party has argued that lack of oversight has "eroded public confidence" in these groups, vowing to restore that trust by conducting a forensic audit of BC Housing and provide professional training to non-profits.The costs associated with the Conservatives' housing policies are included in their $1.1 billion Get BC Building plan.Read the full platform HERE The BC NDP platform centres around the BC Builds program, which relies on the private sector, non-profits, and government to increase the housing supply. The party's plan includes not just non-market affordable rental properties, but middle-income housing as well.They have vowed to crack down on those who treat properties solely as investments by increasing the speculation tax and eliminating the practice of blind-bidding during the home buying process.The party has also vowed to help British Columbians get into the housing market via a program that would allow buyers to pay 60% of the unit price right off the bat, with the remaining 40% being handled by the government and paid back when the home is sold, or after 25 years.If elected, the NDP predict their housing plan will cost around $357 million in Fiscal Year 2025-26, and $150 million in FY 2026-27.Read the full platform HERE