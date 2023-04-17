Canadians may encounter significant delays in obtaining federal services, especially with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), if 35,000 CRA workers go on strike.
Chris Aylward, the president of the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), said the Union of Taxation Employees (UTE) has returned to the bargaining table representing the CRA workers.
“If this is going to come together, it will have to come together rather quickly,” Aylward said.
“Our intention is still to get a deal at the table and avoid a strike. That’s still our goal.”
In addition to the UTE, the PSAC has another 120,000 members in a legal strike position. These members work in the Treasury Board Secretariat (TBS), which operates as a “nerve centre” for the basic functioning of the federal government.
The TBS comprises a wide range of occupations, such as janitors and chefs stationed at military installations, administrative personnel and maintenance staff, skilled labourers, Coast Guard search and rescue operations teams, educators, firefighters, and employees responsible for handling tasks like employment insurance, passport applications, and immigration documents.
“If this government forces us to go on strike, we will have picket lines set up across the country in very strategic locations,” said Aylward.
“We will want to have an impact on the government. We will try to have as least impact on Canadians as possible.”
Multiple government departments have issued warnings of potential delays in the event of a strike.
According to the CRA, certain services may experience delays or become unavailable. In particular, the agency expects processing times for certain income tax and benefit returns filed by paper to be delayed and longer wait times for contact centre services.
Despite the concerns raised by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB), the CRA has not announced any plans to extend the May 1 deadline for Canadians to file their taxes. The CFIB criticized this decision because failing to provide an extension “poses a threat to small businesses.”
The Canadian Transportation Agency, which is currently managing a significant backlog of air passenger complaints, stated that a strike would lead to delays in resolving disputes and providing information, including answering phone calls.
Employment and Social Development Canada, along with Service Canada, have cautioned that delays should be expected for passport services, grants and contributions programs.
Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada have said they will continue to provide essential services that “could affect the safety, security and health of Canadians and other clients.”
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) warned that delays should be anticipated in processing applications, in-person appointments, communications, citizenship ceremonies and passport services.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(3) comments
How will it affect Canadians? My guess is, unless you are still waiting for a passport, it won't.
Or maybe, when these pampered pooches whine and strike - after 3 years of incompetent 'working' from home and untold raises and perks - they may ignite already inflamed and angry Canadians.
It will be interesting to witness if the unions make the members attend the picket lines more than they have actually attended work for the last 3 years.
It wont affect anything, cause they dont do anything anyways.
