PSAC
By Matthew Horwood

Canadians may encounter significant delays in obtaining federal services, especially with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), if 35,000 CRA workers go on strike.

Public Service Alliance of Canada president Chris Aylward

Courtesy PSAC

Chris Aylward, the president of the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), said the Union of Taxation Employees (UTE) has returned to the bargaining table representing the CRA workers.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

paradoxi67
paradoxi67

How will it affect Canadians? My guess is, unless you are still waiting for a passport, it won't.

Or maybe, when these pampered pooches whine and strike - after 3 years of incompetent 'working' from home and untold raises and perks - they may ignite already inflamed and angry Canadians.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

It will be interesting to witness if the unions make the members attend the picket lines more than they have actually attended work for the last 3 years.

Report Add Reply
BERNHARTMARTENS
BERNHARTMARTENS

It wont affect anything, cause they dont do anything anyways.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.