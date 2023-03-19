Shawn Sakamoto, husband of Carrie Sakamoto, says seeing his wife’s story in print, and public reactions to it, prompted raw feelings.
Sakamoto, of Lethbridge, said the pandemic led him to exit a 35-year career as a music producer. He also two certified seed breeding companies running on his farm of 28 acres. However, electricity costs in his area increased four-fold, not to mention gasoline costs.
“In the middle of all this our prime minister attended a G8 meeting and immediately upon arriving back to Ottawa the next week announced the mixing of vaccines in Canada. Mixing vaccines would give even more protection than double doses of one vaccine administered a few weeks apart. Or so we were told,” Sakamoto recalled.
“No other country volunteered its population to mix vaccines. Only Canada. So my first question is why did Canada agree to use us as experiments rather than being extra careful about mixing vaccines as other countries did? USA still has not approved Astra Zeneca let alone attempted to mix vaccinations.”
Sakamoto and his wife both followed up their Astra Zeneca vaccine with a Pfizer shot. Both got ill, though only Carrie developed lasting debilitating conditions.
“I am 200 plus pounds and 5-ft. 10-ins. My wife is 120 lbs. and 5-ft. 4 ins. I got really sick. I got blood clots in my legs and had to deal with ultrasound and doctors’ appointments to monitor that. Meanwhile my wife got sicker and sicker,” Sakamoto said.
Carrie’s mom took her into emergency three consecutive days starting Wednesday, until Shawn took her to emergency on Saturday for a fourth visit.
“We almost lost her that night. The lining in her brain and spine was swelling and killing her. As she lay on the table looking at me with utter fear in her eyes not able to speak, choking due to the fact her throat, neck and brain were paralyzed, I was beside myself. By now it was the middle of the night. The doctors didn’t know what the hell was going on, so I suggested in no uncertain terms that they wake up the MRI tech, the cat scan tech, get STARS air ambulance in the air, and bring in what ever specialist they needed to,” Sakamoto recalled.
“I was watching my wife die. Can you imagine? I didn’t know what would have happened if we had lost her but I made it clear to everyone in that hospital that if she died it would not be good for anyone. By the end of the night my wife was on a feeding tube and damn near intubated and was fighting for her life.”
Sakamoto wasn’t so sure at first that the government that recommended the vaccine would also compensate Carrie’s injuries.
“Right away the neurologist identified her reaction as being caused by the vaccinations. There was a government program for this and we shouldn’t worry. That’s when I realized we were in trouble."
“Everyone knows we were not anti-vaccine. Having travelled extensively with work and volunteer aid work to South Sudan, Africa and Central America I had many vaccinations for everything from yellow fever to shingles. But these vaccines were different. They were not fully vetted and had no business being mixed.
“There were many people in and out of the hospital ward the next week as I sat with my wife. Most of the folks we ran into were suffering from some sort of swelling-induced ailment involving one of the eight protective linings in the body, but were not getting as bad as my wife. Only Carrie was diagnosed as being directly resulting from vaccination but others probably should have been too.”
A website called “How Bad is My Batch?” has been visited over 112 million times. It allows people to cross-reference the batch number of the vaccine they received to the verified percentages of people who were injured or died later. Some batches seem to be worse than others. Sakamoto said the batch he and his wife was shown to be “problematic.”
Sakamoto says his family has moved on, but it has not been easy.
“At a time when our family desperately needed two incomes, we were down to one that was a pittance of what I have historically made. Thank God for the oil patch and abandoned well reclamation work in southern Alberta because it has kept our family fed. Now at the age of 54, I’m back in the oil patch working with guys half my age who wonder what the hell I’m doing out there. Just trying to feed my family,” he said.
“I pray any of the critics commenting on this story never have to go thru anything like what my family has been thru. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone. Compassion? It has been hard to find. I could tell you how hard it has been supporting a wife that has brain damage, is physically handicapped now and deals with life with no short-term memory.”
“Can I address all of those folks who see my family as a tax burden?” Sakamoto asked.
“I have worked since I was 13 and never been on unemployment. I have never done anything but pay lots of taxes and try my best to contribute culturally and financially to Canada. My Canadian dream has turned into a nightmare but we are getting thru it. My wife has not been able to work and believe you me when I say that over the 16 years of our marriage she has paid plenty of taxes up til COVID.”
“When you add up all the costs of the dozens of different prescriptions my wife has been on, the bandages, the hearing aids, the trips to the doctors, the therapy, all out-of-pocket I can assure all your readers the compensation received is far from covering the hard costs incurred.
“Carrie lost her mother in the middle of it all to a cancer that was diagnosed last July and took her life on Oct 10th. Her first oncology appointment was scheduled for Oct 22nd! She never had a chance. Carrie and her mom were best friends. How brutal is that?!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.