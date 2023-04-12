Money problems
Courtesy Pexels

Canada’s inflation is unlikely to drop back to down to its 2% target until the latter half of 2024, according to a new report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Meanwhile, concerns remain over global inflation following the pandemic and the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Bank of Canada

Bank of Canada headquarters 

Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.

(2) comments

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

Lies my government and the globalist scumbags told me = 2%

What F#ck'n liars!

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

OMG!! The IMF has a sense of humour. 2% inflation by 2024!![lol][lol][lol][lol]

