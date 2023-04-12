Canada’s inflation is unlikely to drop back to down to its 2% target until the latter half of 2024, according to a new report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Meanwhile, concerns remain over global inflation following the pandemic and the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The IMF expects the Bank of Canada to maintain monetary policy tightening to tackle high levels of inflation, which currently sits at 5.2%, with interest rates likely to remain high for much of 2023.
Increases in real GDP — which measures the value of goods and services produced by a country within a specific period — are expected to lull over the coming years, according to the IMF.
Following a resurgence in 2021 (5%) and 2022 (3.4%) from the pandemic, real GDP is expected to increase by 1.5% each in 2023 and 2024.
For comparison, other advanced economies, which include the US, UK and the EU among others, are expected to grow by 1.3% and 1.4% respectively within the same period.
Canadians are also expected to pay less for their goods and services than others across the world, according to IMF projections.
Prices of consumer goods and services are expected to rise 3.9% and 2.4% respectively over the next two years. For other advanced economies, prices are projected to rise by 4.6% in 2023, and 2.6% the following year.
However, the IMF warned of a “hard landing” as governments look to tackle inflation.
“Policymakers may face difficult trade-offs to bring sticky inflation down and maintain growth while also preserving financial stability,” warned the report.
Global inflation remains high, and hopes of a hasty return to target levels were dashed at an April 11 press conference when Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, economic counsellor and director of the research department at the IMF, told reporters global inflation is expected to ease although “more slowly than initially anticipated.”
“The global economy remains on track for a gradual recovery from the pandemic and Russia's war in Ukraine. China's reopened economy is rebounding strongly,” Gourinchas explained.
“Supply chain disruptions are unwinding while the dislocations to energy and food markets caused by the war are receding.”
“The massive and synchronized tightening of monetary policy by most central banks is starting to bring inflation back towards its targets. At the same time, serious financial stability-related downside risks have emerged.”
“In our latest forecast, global growth will bottom out at 2.8% this year before rising modestly to 3% next year, almost unchanged from our January projections.”
“Global inflation will ease, although more slowly than initially anticipated, from 8.7% last year to 7% this year and 4.9% next year.”
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
(2) comments
Lies my government and the globalist scumbags told me = 2%
What F#ck'n liars!
OMG!! The IMF has a sense of humour. 2% inflation by 2024!![lol][lol][lol][lol]
