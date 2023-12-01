Immigration outpaced job growth in November

Canada's unemployment rate grew in November as the growth in jobs failed to keep pace with immigration.Unemployment rose to 5.8% in November, even though the economy added 25,000 jobs. Because the Canadian birth rate trails replacement levels, the faster-growing population is due to newcomers to Canada.This economic news from Statistics Canada, coupled with the weak quarterly GDP numbers the agency released the day before, reinforced expectations the Bank of Canada will continue to hold its key interest rate steady at its decision meeting next week.Manufacturing and construction saw the largest gains in employment, while wholesale, retail trade, finance, insurance, real estate, rental and leasing, all shed jobs. The unemployment rate was 5.7% in October.The labour market surged after the pandemic lifted, then faltered. The unemployment rate has tended upwards since April.Real gross domestic product — which measures the size of the economy —has been stagnant this year. Thursday’s GDP report showed the economy shrank 1.1% on an annualized basis in the third quarter."Partially echoing yesterday's GDP report, Canada's economy is hanging in, but the clear softening in the labour market is consistent with continued soft growth," Benjamin Reitzes, BMO's managing director of Canadian rates and macro strategist, wrote in a client note."While the headline [employment] increase was better than expected, the ongoing increase in the unemployment rate is the bigger story, and likely better reflects the state of the economy."In Alberta, the picture was rosier.“Employment in Alberta is on the rise yet again with nearly 8,900 more people working in the province in November, driven by full-time job growth. Most of these gains came from the goods-producing sectors," said Minister of Jobs, Economy and Trade Matt Jones.“As more people continue to answer Alberta’s call and move to our province, the labour force grew at a greater rate than employment this month with 14,400 more workers. And it is no wonder, because Alberta continues to drive job growth in the country. Over the last 12 months, employment in our province has grown by 4.1%, well above the national average of 2.5%.Canadian employment grew in November due to more full-time and private-sector jobs, the latter showing growth for the first time since June. In the year overall, the economy was buoyed by the public sector, with the private sector contracting. Meanwhile, Job vacancies are decreasing and are at their lowest level since February 2021.CPA Canada’s Chief Economist David-Alexandre Brassard said Canada is suffering labour pains, partly due to the Bank of Canada's interest rate policy.“The interest rates are starting to bite like we expected them to, resulting in a stunted economy. The labour market holding strong illustrates that we are in a labour-constrained economy. However, the labour market has less room to manoeuvre, with job vacancies declining non-stop since May 2022 and unemployment rates going up from 5.0% to 5.8% in 2023,” Brassard said.“Wage pressures by themselves should not be enough to maintain inflation in unsustainable territory. On the contrary, higher interest rates seem to be sufficiently constraining and we can expect the Bank of Canada to hold their ground with no changes to the rate in next week’s announcement.”Canada’s economy contracted by 1.1% on an annual basis in the third quarter of 2023, betraying expectations for a flat reading. However, this was subdued by a revision of Q2, which now shows annual growth of 1.4% instead of a 0.2% contraction.Preliminary estimates for October show small GDP growth of 0.2%, but the large-scale public sector strike in Quebec could put a dent in Q4 growth.Some recent economic reports defied norms and trends. Canada’s ratio of the price of exports to the price of imports rose 4%--the first increase since the second quarter of 2022. Crude oil and bitumen prices were key to this increase. Even so, refined petroleum export products dropped 25.4% in the third quarter after a 23.9% rise in the second quarter.Non-durable manufactured goods posted the largest quarterly withdrawl in inventories since 2021. In contrast, retail inventories grew, primarily due to a buildup of motor vehicles.Housing investment increased 2% in Q3 2023, following five consecutive quarterly declines. Here, the 6.5% increase in construction was offset by a 4.3% decline in ownership transfer costs, which represents resale activity.