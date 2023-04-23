According to recent data, over 360,000 individuals became Canadian citizens by taking the citizenship oath at ceremonies last year. The department of Immigration is suggesting a new approach by replacing the ceremonies with a checkbox on a federal website.
In an Inquiry of Ministry tabled in the Commons, Cabinet said 367,405 people took the oath in 2022. A total of 3,742 ceremonies were held, the equivalent of 72 a week, including in-person ceremonies and videoconferences before a citizenship judge.
The figures were requested by Conservative MP Tom Kmiec (Calgary Shepard, AB), who asked “With regard to citizenship ceremonies completed in 2022, how many individuals became Canadian citizens at ceremonies?”
In a Feb. 25 legal notice, Cabinet proposed new Citizenship Act regulations permitting foreigners who completed their tests and paid a $630 fee to take a click-box oath on a department website.
“Technology offers the potential to vastly transform client service,” staff wrote in a Regulatory Impact Analysis Statement.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the proposal is still pending but still needs to be finalized. It prompted an outcry from MPs and senators.
“The negative concerns I have heard about this idea are legion, so much so that I attended a live citizenship ceremony again,” Senator Patricia Bovey (MB) told the Senate on March 21.
“It was truly moving to hear all in the room take the oath, to witness the individual certificate presentations and see the photos, all very important aspects of the event that would be missed by merely signing an online form at home.”
Senator Marc Gold (QC), government representative in the Senate, said qualified immigrants “will continue to have the choice and the option to swear or affirm their Oath of Citizenship before a citizenship judge” but did not rule out a website check box.
“There is a consultation going on,” said Gold.
Swearing the oath has been a legal requirement for new citizens since 1947.
“One of the most wonderful things about becoming a Canadian is the citizenship ceremony,” former governor general Adrienne Clarkson wrote in a March 3 Globe and Mail commentary.
“Citizens know they are doing something meaningful.”
“It is important,” wrote Clarkson.
“Everyone who is sworn in across the country as citizens recognizes the others around them are people who, like them, have taken the risk of leaving their own country with the courage to come and make a new life in Canada.”
Current Citizenship Regulations state that new Canadians must attend a ceremony before a public office holder, raise their right hand and state “I swear that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to His Majesty King Charles III, King of Canada, his heirs and successors, and that I will faithfully observe the laws of Canada including the Constitution which recognizes and affirms the Aboriginal and treaty rights of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples, and fulfill my duties as a Canadian citizen.”
