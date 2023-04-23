Immigrant

According to recent data, over 360,000 individuals became Canadian citizens by taking the citizenship oath at ceremonies last year. The department of Immigration is suggesting a new approach by replacing the ceremonies with a checkbox on a federal website.

In an Inquiry of Ministry tabled in the Commons, Cabinet said 367,405 people took the oath in 2022. A total of 3,742 ceremonies were held, the equivalent of 72 a week, including in-person ceremonies and videoconferences before a citizenship judge.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Big fat NO[thumbdown]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.