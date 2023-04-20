A few hours into the start of a federal public service workers’ strike, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a warning, saying “Canadians are not going to be very patient if this continues.”
The Cabinet rejected the contract proposals presented by the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), describing them as “unaffordable” and “completely unworkable.”
“We are not negotiating in public right now,” Trudeau told reporters.
“Negotiations happen at the negotiating table. But the reality is Canadians have every right and expectation to see the services that they expect delivered.”
“It is important for the union and management to be at the negotiating table to make proposals and resolve this,” said Trudeau.
“This is what Canadians expect. I know Canadians are not going to be very patient if this continues.”
The prime minister did not elaborate. Parliament in 1991 introduced back-to-work legislation to end a national service alliance strike after 13 days.
“We want to make sure a deal is found that’s fair to those who work incredibly hard within the public service and serve Canadians, but at the same time, that’s fair for taxpayers,” Government House Leader Mark Holland told reporters on Wednesday.
“Are you preparing any legislation?” asked a reporter.
“I wouldn’t engage in that sort of a hypothetical,” replied Holland.
“What do Canadians have to wait, five days, three days?” asked a reporter.
“Look, this is day one of the strike,” replied Holland.
“I am not clairvoyant. Unfortunately, I cannot tell you where this is going to go.”
Revenue Minister Diane Lebouthillier noted 39,000 of 155,000 PSAC members on strike worked at the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).
“Expect to have disruptions,” said Lebouthillier.
“That’s the purpose of a strike, to disrupt the system. We expect to have disruptions at the call centre level.”
The April 30 tax deadline would remain, said Lebouthillier.
Individuals or corporations whose tax filings were late due to the strike could apply for relief from interest charges and penalties “on a case-by-case basis,” Lebouthillier added. The minister did not elaborate.
Social Development Minister Karina Gould said passport applications were stalled except in extraordinary circumstances.
“That means if there is an illness that requires medical treatment abroad, if there’s been a death in the family that someone needs to travel for, if someone requires a passport in order to do their work — it’s a very specific set of circumstances,” said Gould.
“The majority of Canadians will not be able to apply for or renew a passport,” said Gould.
“These very limited services will only be offered at passport offices or Service Canada centres.”
According to Blacklock's Reporter, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said the strike effectively halted the processing of all applications in his department.
“Clients should expect to experience serious delays with processing applications across all our immigration streams,” said Fraser.
“At any given point in time, it’s common for us to be managing more than a million applications. This is a large number.”
Neither the PSAC nor Treasury Board (TB) detailed the full text of the final offers before the strike. However, the TB said it offered a three-year raise compounded at 9.25%.
“Even though there is a competitive deal on the table, the Public Service Alliance continues to insist on demands that are unaffordable and would severely impact the government’s ability to deliver services to Canadians,” the TB said in a statement.
The CRA in a statement said its striking employees sought a 22.5% pay raise over three years.
“We cannot sign a blank cheque. Many PSAC demands are completely unworkable,” said TB President Mona Fortier.
(8) comments
I have never, ever agreed with Trudeau or the Liberals on anything but this time they are right. Despite Trudeau's past irresponsible decisions on spending money, we cannot afford this. The demands of the union are unreasonable and greedy. I was also disappointed with Pierre's response considering how he champions standing up for Canadian taxpayers. We cannot afford this and Pierre should join with the Liberals in legislating the workers back to work.
"The money just isn't there right now".
Trudeau let them go on strike to distract from all his scandals. Everything he does is manipulation and disinformation.
[thumbup]
Give them what they want, Herr Trudeau. After all, your "books will balance themselves" has already obliterated our country!
must be an Emergency! of the highest Order! Dust off the Emergencies Act!! freeze all their bank accounts!! UN storm troopers (or those Chinese troops that have been doing exercises on CAnadian soil) on every corner!! Little Potatoe is being challenged. Cant have that!
🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂😂🤣😂 it's the mafia vs the mafia hahahahahaha I am cheering for neither side.
[thumbup][thumbup]
