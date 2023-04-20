Justin Trudeau - blue background
Image courtesy of CBC

A few hours into the start of a federal public service workers’ strike, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a warning, saying “Canadians are not going to be very patient if this continues.” 

PSAC Strike 2

PSAC National President Chris Aylward said on Tuesday about 155,000 workers would picket starting Wednesday. 

The Cabinet rejected the contract proposals presented by the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), describing them as “unaffordable” and “completely unworkable.”

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(8) comments

SuperBaba
SuperBaba

I have never, ever agreed with Trudeau or the Liberals on anything but this time they are right. Despite Trudeau's past irresponsible decisions on spending money, we cannot afford this. The demands of the union are unreasonable and greedy. I was also disappointed with Pierre's response considering how he champions standing up for Canadian taxpayers. We cannot afford this and Pierre should join with the Liberals in legislating the workers back to work.

Report Add Reply
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

"The money just isn't there right now".

Report Add Reply
private property
private property

Trudeau let them go on strike to distract from all his scandals. Everything he does is manipulation and disinformation.

Report Add Reply
james.morris
james.morris

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
guest1019
guest1019

Give them what they want, Herr Trudeau. After all, your "books will balance themselves" has already obliterated our country!

Report Add Reply
LJeromeS
LJeromeS

must be an Emergency! of the highest Order! Dust off the Emergencies Act!! freeze all their bank accounts!! UN storm troopers (or those Chinese troops that have been doing exercises on CAnadian soil) on every corner!! Little Potatoe is being challenged. Cant have that!

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂😂🤣😂 it's the mafia vs the mafia hahahahahaha I am cheering for neither side.

Report Add Reply
martina1
martina1

[thumbup][thumbup]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.