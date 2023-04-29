The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) asked indigenous people why they don't file tax returns, even if it means losing benefits.
According to the report, some indigenous people don't trust the CRA and think auditors are after them.
“They’re only out to get theirs,” CRA researchers quoted one respondent.
“I don’t get the sense they are looking out for people.”
Eleven per cent of First Nations, Inuit and Métis surveyed said they'd not filed a return for two or three years, though tax credits may have brought net benefits.
“Participants do not feel the agency is their partner in helping them ensure they are both paying their fair share of taxes and receiving all credits and benefits for which they qualify,” said the report Understanding Indigenous Experience With Tax Filing.
“The relationship is adversarial rather than mutually supportive,” wrote researchers.
“There was a common perception the agency has urgency and tenacity when seeking taxes that are due, but is unlikely to apply the same sense of urgency when an individual is entitled to a benefit or credit they had not applied for.”
Findings were based on 11 focus group sessions and questionnaires with 1,742 indigenous people nationwide.
The CRA paid $221,903 for the study by Earnscliffe Strategy Group, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
Asked if they agreed with the statement “The Canada Revenue Agency works for the benefit of Canadians” only 36% agreed.
Only 27% rated the agency “trustworthy.”
Only 20% agreed “The agency works for the benefit of indigenous peoples.”
“Participants felt a sense of vulnerability when it comes to their income tax preparation and filing, rather than a sense of confidence in obtaining the best financial outcome,” said the report.
“They spoke of the Agency as having a tremendous knowledge and expertise advantage in spotting honest errors as well as the ability to revisit filings and seek additional tax payments from a filer at any time.”
Some indigenous people entitled to benefits would not file a return, wrote researchers.
Twenty per cent of indigenous parents said they'd not applied for the Canada Child Benefit — though it pays up to $7,437 a year tax-free — since it required enrolling in the tax system.
The research followed 2018 Access to Information disclosures that more than 420,000 low-income Canadians nationwide skipped benefits rather than filing a return.
Dealing with the CRA “evokes a strong emotional response, eliciting feelings of fear, skepticism and concern,” said a separate 2017 CRA report Barriers Associated with Tax Filing in Vulnerable Populations Qualitative Research.
“Many are fearful they will have to pay money they cannot afford and are largely unsure of their standing with the agency from year to year,” said the report.
“Participants voiced frustration with a perceived condescending, insensitive and demeaning tone from the agency.”
“There is a perception completing a tax return is confusing and challenging, particularly for those who are not adept at math, comfortable with numbers or who do not have English or French as their mother tongue,” wrote researchers.
“Others are fearful they will get in trouble for misfiling their return.”
(6) comments
here it comes. Indigenous will make this a white man issue.
Future result. Any Indigenous person need simply complete standard Band council form attesting to their eligibility for said white man TAX benefits. Done...
Plus is the little facts, they are currently on strike, and how many were investigated and not criminally charged for defrauding the Canadian taxpayers via CERB?
I agree with the indigenous people. Every policy of the feds is about raising tax revenue and the CRA is their instrument to collect. That was the idea behind ArriveCan and it will be the idea behind a digital currency. The Feds won't admit it, but that is the endgame. In the distant past, CRA employees were somewhat helpful. Today, forget it. You can't even connect with one in a timely manner. I wouldn't file a tax return either, except they would through me in jail.
Not just the CRA, most government agencies lack the trust of indigenous and non indigenous Canadians, my wife, a Meti elder has learned this over a few interactions with federal departments.
The indigenous are not unique in how they feel about the CRA. All Canadians feel that way. The CRA works for the Federal Government not Canadians.
I agree with the indigenous. I don't trust the tax agency either. The regular tax department employees are ok, I have no problem there. But their boss Trudeau? Sorry. No trust at all for that guy. He is unethical.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.