Indigenous youth
Western Standard photo

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) asked indigenous people why they don't file tax returns, even if it means losing benefits.

CRA

According to the report, some indigenous people don't trust the CRA and think auditors are after them.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(6) comments

A Sebastian
A Sebastian

here it comes. Indigenous will make this a white man issue.

Future result. Any Indigenous person need simply complete standard Band council form attesting to their eligibility for said white man TAX benefits. Done...

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Plus is the little facts, they are currently on strike, and how many were investigated and not criminally charged for defrauding the Canadian taxpayers via CERB?

Report Add Reply
Majder
Majder

I agree with the indigenous people. Every policy of the feds is about raising tax revenue and the CRA is their instrument to collect. That was the idea behind ArriveCan and it will be the idea behind a digital currency. The Feds won't admit it, but that is the endgame. In the distant past, CRA employees were somewhat helpful. Today, forget it. You can't even connect with one in a timely manner. I wouldn't file a tax return either, except they would through me in jail.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Not just the CRA, most government agencies lack the trust of indigenous and non indigenous Canadians, my wife, a Meti elder has learned this over a few interactions with federal departments.

Report Add Reply
SuperBaba
SuperBaba

The indigenous are not unique in how they feel about the CRA. All Canadians feel that way. The CRA works for the Federal Government not Canadians.

Report Add Reply
guest399
guest399

I agree with the indigenous. I don't trust the tax agency either. The regular tax department employees are ok, I have no problem there. But their boss Trudeau? Sorry. No trust at all for that guy. He is unethical.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.