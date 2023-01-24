The Native Women’s Association of Canada (NWAC) announced it will be launching the Change the Bill campaign, a call to action to promote reconciliation through art.
"Change The Bill is not just about placing an indigenous woman on a banknote, it is about recognizing the contributions and significance of indigenous women in Canada and creating a more inclusive society,” said NWAC CEO Lynne Groulx in a Monday press release.
“Educating future generations about the contributions of indigenous women and fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of their significance creates a more just and equitable society for all Canadians."
The Royal Canadian Mint (RCM) said in September it might change currency to remove Queen Elizabeth II’s face from it after her death.
The RCM said the Canadian government has exclusive jurisdiction over the design of coins.
"As the mint’s role is limited to manufacturing and distributing Canada’s circulation coinage, the mint will abide by the decision and timetable of the government on changing the obverse design of our coins,” it said.
The release said an indigenous person has never been represented on a Canadian banknote, despite being the original inhabitants of Canada.
The release went on to say the underrepresentation and marginalization of indigenous women in Canada is a longstanding issue which must be addressed. It said it's imperative people prioritize and amplify the voices of indigenous women in mainstream media and representation.
The Local Gallery in Toronto will be hosting an exhibition from Friday to January 28 with re-imagined $20 bills by indigenous artists to raise awareness and empower indigenous women. The pieces of art will highlight indigenous women heroes and provide an opportunity to cover their talents and contributions.
Prints of the artwork will be available to purchase for $20, with 100% of proceeds going to the artist. This exhibition will serve as an important step towards recognizing the significance and contributions of indigenous people and provide an opportunity to uplift them.
The release concluded by saying the NWCA enlisted the expertise of brand experience agency TAXI to highlight underrepresented and marginalized indigenous women in Canada.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
