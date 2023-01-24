$20 bill

$20 polymer note 

 Courtesy Bank of Canada

The Native Women’s Association of Canada (NWAC) announced it will be launching the Change the Bill campaign, a call to action to promote reconciliation through art. 

"Change The Bill is not just about placing an indigenous woman on a banknote, it is about recognizing the contributions and significance of indigenous women in Canada and creating a more inclusive society,” said NWAC CEO Lynne Groulx in a Monday press release. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.