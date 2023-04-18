Food

Statistics Canada (StatsCan) announced the annual inflation rate dropped to 4.3% in March. That's the lowest level since August 2021 and a significant decrease from February's 5.2%. 

The inflation rate declined since the summer of 2022 because of the impact of high borrowing costs on spending and global price pressures stabilized, according to StatsCan.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Forgettable
Sure, inflation has decreased... Because it compares the prices of today to the prices of one year ago. The price increases have come, and they're not going away.

northrungrader
Since April 01, when MP'S took their golden pay raise and the Carbon Tax increased again, grocery prices have increased almost in every single category. Granted I can only judge by the single local store as I haven't left town to do any serious shopping. Due to medical issues and customers being slow about paying invoices, this month I may have to use the food bank so I can afford to keep the heat and lights on. So I wonder how they fudge the numbers to make it seem like prices are going down when I just spent $14 for 10 lbs of potatoes.

