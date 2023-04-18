Statistics Canada (StatsCan) announced the annual inflation rate dropped to 4.3% in March. That's the lowest level since August 2021 and a significant decrease from February's 5.2%.
The inflation rate declined since the summer of 2022 because of the impact of high borrowing costs on spending and global price pressures stabilized, according to StatsCan.
StatsCan said the Bank of Canada's (BoC) interest rate hike to control inflation resulted in higher mortgage payments for Canadians, with mortgage interest costs increasing by a record 26.4% in March.
The BoC’s benchmark rate is now 4.5%, compared to .25% a year ago, leading to higher mortgage renewal rates.
StatsCan said gas prices at the pumps decreased year-over-year for the second consecutive month, but the relief was partly because of the increase in gas prices last year related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The cost of food rose 9.7% in March, down slightly from 10.6% in February.
StatsCan said food costs dropped because of lower prices for fresh fruits and vegetables such as grapes, oranges, celery and cucumber.
Economists, including the BoC, predict a decrease in inflation over the next few months, with an estimated annual rate of approximately 3% by the midsummer.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Sure, inflation has decreased... Because it compares the prices of today to the prices of one year ago. The price increases have come, and they're not going away.
Since April 01, when MP'S took their golden pay raise and the Carbon Tax increased again, grocery prices have increased almost in every single category. Granted I can only judge by the single local store as I haven't left town to do any serious shopping. Due to medical issues and customers being slow about paying invoices, this month I may have to use the food bank so I can afford to keep the heat and lights on. So I wonder how they fudge the numbers to make it seem like prices are going down when I just spent $14 for 10 lbs of potatoes.
