Grocery Store Fruits and Vegetables

Grocery store fruits and vegetables 

 Courtesy Gemma on Unsplash

Inflation in Canada was at 6.8% on a year-over-year basis in November, down from a 6.9% gain in October, according to data from Statistics Canada. 

Excluding food and energy, prices rose 5.4% on a yearly basis in November, following a 5.3% gain in October, according to the Wednesday data. The data said slower price growth for gas and furniture was offset by higher costs for mortgage interest and rent.

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

northrungrader
northrungrader

Finally found some bacon on sale for less than $1.00 per slice, but butter price is at $7.29 each lb, or 454 grams for the young people, locally. I should take a picture of the whole smoked, bone in ham, for $105.00. Average price of family sized ham is $50.00. Our war on the climate sure is making things cheaper in Trudeau's Canada.

Report Add Reply
RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

StatsCan is just another overpopulated regime driven bureaucracy, and their numbers are not to be trusted. This entrenched regime manipulates every major govt. bureaucracy that benefits them in their MSM controlled mantra. We are being mislead and lied to in most things Liberal/NDP.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.